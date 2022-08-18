WI-A vs BN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd unofficial ODI

West Indies A (WI-A) will lock horns with Bangladesh A (BN-A) in the second unofficial ODI on Thursday, August 18, at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

West Indies won their first one-day game by four wickets, riding on a brilliant bowling performance. Justin Greaves scalped four wickets, while Anderson Philip and Shermon Lewis picked up two wickets each to restrict Bangladesh A to 80.

The tourists will look to gain some momentum with a win, and with the likes of Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, and Saif Hassan in their top order, they're capable of achieving any target.

WI-A vs BN-A Probable Playing XIs

WI-A

Joshua Da Silva (c & wk), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Preston McSween, Alick Athanaze, Tevin Imlach, Shermon Lewis, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Bryan Charles, Anderson Phillip, Teddy Bishop.

BN-AI

Mohammad Mithun (c), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Ali Anik (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Naeem Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Match Details

Match: WI-A vs BN-A, Unofficial One Day Internationals, Match 2

Date and Time: August 18, 2022; 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Pitch Report

Bowlers are expected to have an edge over batters on this surface. As the wicket is likely to be dusty once again, spinners can enjoy bowling here. However, the surface also gives pacers an edge, as it provides some movement and bounce, especially in the first innings.

Today's WI-A vs BN-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua Da Silva: Silva is expected to play a key role in this game. He got off to a good start in the previous game, scoring 17 runs, and will look to play a crucial knock here, as well as be valuable behind the stumps.

Batters

Sabbir Rahman: Sabbir Rahman is a very talented batter, and in this must-win game, a big score is expected from him. He scored only three runs in the previous game, so he's due for a big knock. He should be a good addition to your WI-A vs BN-A Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Soumya Sarkar: Soumya Sarkar is a top all-rounder for his team, despite his underwhelming performances in the previous game. He is a must-have player in your WI-A vs BN-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury: He picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.43 in the previous game and given his pace and variations, he could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI-A vs BN-A Dream11 prediction team

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (WI-A) - 38 points

Rakibul Hasan (BN-A) - 46 points

Shamar Springer (WI-A) - 32 points

Key stats for WI-A vs BN-A Dream11 prediction team

Justin Greaves - Four wickets and six runs in his previous games.

Anderson Philip - Two wickets in his previous games.

Sherman Lewis - Two wickets in his previous games.

WI-A vs BN-A Dream11 Prediction (Unofficial One Day Internationals)

WI-A vs BN-A Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Joshua Da Silva, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sabbir Rahman, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Anderson Phillip, Shermon Lewis, Mukidul Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Captain: Justin Greaves. Vice Captain: Soumya Sarkar.

WI-A vs BN-A Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Joshua Da Silva, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Anderson Phillip, Shermon Lewis, Mukidul Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Captain: Soumya Sarkar. Vice Captain: Joshua Da Silva.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das