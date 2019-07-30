WI-A vs IND-A, 2nd Test: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 31st, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 38 // 30 Jul 2019, 12:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After an entertaining first Test between the West Indies A and India A sides, they face each other after a brief break for the second Test at Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday.

While the Indians will look to seal the series with another good performance, West Indies hope to bounce back with the likes of Shamarh Brooks and Jomel Warrican impressing in the first Test.

Spin is expected to play a part once again which tilts the tide in the favour of the tourists although the West Indians will bank on their knowledge of the conditions to shine through.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this match.

Squads to choose from

West Indies A

Kraigg Brathwaite, Sunil Ambris, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Rakheem Cornwall, Roston Chase, John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Shane Dowrich, Miguel Cummins, Sherman Lewis, Jomel Warrican and Chemar Holder.

India A

Shreyas Iyer, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Shivam Dube, Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat, K Gowtham, S Nadeem, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan

Playing XI Updates

West Indies A:

Advertisement

Shermon Lewis had a forgetful outing in the first Test and should make way for Raymon Reifer, who has a Test cap to his name. The rest of the side should remain the same with Brooks doing well as the captain and a top-order batsman.

Much is expected from their openers with Hodge and Solozano, who didn't provide the starts that they were expected to. In Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood, they have two experienced players who have 56 Tests between them for West Indies.

Jomel Warrican, who picked a couple of wickets in the previous game, will be expected to lead the charge once again as they look to level the series

Possible XI: Hodge, Solozano, Brooks(C), Chase, Blackwood, Hamilton (WK), Cornwall, Reifer, Holder, Cummins and Warrican

India A

No changes are expected from the Indians after a fairly dominant performance with both bat and ball. While Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari hold fort in the middle overs, the opening duo of Panchal and Easwaran would love to come good at the top of the order.

In Bharat and Saha, they have capable batsmen in the lower order as well with Shivam Dube doubling up as a new ball bowler as well.

Three spinners in Nadeem, Gowtham and Markande will be crucial to their fortunes while Mohammad Siraj continues to impress in the longer format with the A side.

Possible XI: Panchal, Easwaran, Gill, Vihari(C), Bharat, Saha(WK), Dube, Gowtham, Nadeem, Markande and Siraj.

Match Details

West Indies A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test

31 July - 3 August 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

As the case was in the first Test, spin will play a major part as the game goes on with the batsmen having to apply themselves before playing their strokes freely.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Srikar Bharat is the preferred choice with the Andhra batsman missing out in the first Test. Although Saha did score some runs and will get points from his exploits with the gloves on, Bharat should suffice as the lone wicket-keeper in the side.

Batsmen: Shubman Gill is a great option to have in the team with his ability to score big runs in the domestic circuit well known. West Indian captain Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood are also decent candidates while one of Hanuma Vihari or Priyank Panchal should suffice as the final batting option in the side.

Allrounders: Shivam Dube has looked in good form with both bat and ball over the entire series. He is a must-have in the side along with Roston Chase.

Although he has built a reputation of playing handy knocks on tough pitches, Roston Chase gotten off to a couple of starts and would love to come good in a do-or-die game for them.

Bowlers: Shahbaz Nadeem is a must-have in the side after a brilliant showing in Antigua. The left-arm spinner was at his best and looks to continue his good form in the second Test as well.

Along with Siraj, Jomel Warrican is another handy option to have in the side while one of Chemar Holder or Miguel Cummins should round the team off for this game.

Captain: Shubman Gill and Shahbaz Nadeem are the preferred candidates for the mantle of captaincy with both of them looking good with bat and ball respectively. If one were to pick a West Indian as captain, Roston Chase is the ideal candidate.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Srikar Bharat, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Shivam Dube, Roston Chase, Mohd Siraj, Shahbaz Nadeem, Miguel Cummins and Jomel Warrican. Captain: Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain: Shahbaz Nadeem

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Srikar Bharat, Shubman Gill, Priyank Panchal, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Shivam Dube, Roston Chase, Mohd Siraj, Shahbaz Nadeem, Chemar Holder and Jomel Warrican. Captain: Shahbaz Nadeem, Vice-Captain: Roston Chase