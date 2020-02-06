WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 7th, 2020

To secure the fifth place in the U-19 World Cup 2020, West Indies U-19s will clash against Australia U-19s in the playoff match. Both the teams are coming on the back of a close victory in the fifth-place playoff semifinal. The Australians got the better of Afghanistan U-19s while Kimani Melius and co. defeated the hosts.

Mathew Pattrick and Ashmead Nedd will hold the key to success for West Indies U-19s as both the bowlers played a major role in the team's win versus South Africa U-19s. On the other side, Australia U-19s will rest their hopes on the pair of Sam Fanning and Lachlan Hearne to score the runs.

West Indies U-19s had beaten Australia U-19s in their group meeting hence, the Aussies will look for revenge in this game. Here are a few Dream11 tips for the match between WI-U19 and AU-U19.

WI-U19 vs AU-U19 teams

West Indies U-19s

Kimani Melius (c), Kelvon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Nyeem Young.

Australia U-19s

Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (c), Lachlan Hearne, Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans.

Playing 11 Updates

West Indies U-19s

The performance of the batting department was not up to the mark in the previous game as West Indies U-19s lost six wickets in pursuit of 144 runs. Skipper Melius will hope for a better show from Leonardo Julian and Kelvon Anderson. Also, Ramon Simmonds had proven to be expensive in the last match. The boys in maroon will look to end their campaign on a high with a win in this game.

Possible XI: Julien, Melius, Morris, Anderson, McKenzie, James, Forde, Nedd, Seales, Patrick, and Simmonds.

Australia U-19s

The duo of Tanveer Sangha and Liam Scott impressed a lot with their bowling performances versus Afghanistan U-19s. All the bowlers played their roles to perfection, however, the batsmen could not dominate the proceedings. Sangha's blitzkrieg, in the end, took Australia U-19s home but the team management will hope for an improved performance from the side against West Indies U-19s.

Possible XI: Rowe, Harvey, Fanning, Hearne, Connolly, Davies, Scott, Sangha, Marshall, Simpson, and Willans.

Match details

West Indies U19s vs Australia U19s, 5th Place Playoff

7th February 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Pitch report

It has been tough to tackle the spin bowlers at the Willowmoore Park but Ibrahim Zadran showed in the previous game at this venue that the batsmen can play big innings if they focus on rotating the strike. Tanveer Sangha and Ashmead Nedd can prove to be the game-changers in this contest.

WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keepers: Both Leonardo Julien and Peter Rowe have not made a big impact in the U-19 World Cup 2020. While Rowe has scored 94 runs in 5 matches, his rival has aggregated 82 runs in the same number of matches. Picking either of the two players will not make a grand difference.

Batsmen: Sam Fanning batted with patience in the previous game and he can contribute a lot of points in Dream11 if he bats in the same way. Kimani Melius, Kevlon Anderson and Kirk McKenzie have been the backbone of West Indies U-19s in this tournament as all the three batsmen have contributed their bit to the batting department. Lachlan Hearne is not amongst the most popular picks in this match hence, including him in the Dream11 team after his 48-run knock against Afghanistan U-19s is a risk worth taking.

All-rounders: Tanveer Sangha produced a match-winning performance against Afghanistan U-19s. Since the pitch will assist the spinners, missing out on him will be a huge mistake. Nyeem Young's performances have dipped in the second stage of the competition but he can be picked because he had shone against Australia U-19s in the group stage.

Bowlers: Ashmead Nedd has kept a check on the runs flow besides scalping wickets for the team. He can prove to be a differential whereas Jayden Seales has supported him with 9 wickets in the tourney. As the Australian bowlers have not been so successful with the ball, opting for Matthew Patrick in the Dream11 side will be a good choice.

Captain: Tanveer Sangha and Ashmead Nedd are the best options for captaincy in this contest. For the vice-captain's role, the Dream11 team owners can go for either Sam Fanning or Kimani Melius.

Dream11 Team prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Peter Rowe, Sam Fanning, Kimani Melius, Kirk McKenzie, Kevlon Anderson, Lachlan Hearne, Tanveer Sangha, Nyeem Young, Ashmead Nedd, Mathew Pattrick, Jayden Seales.

Captain: Tanveer Sangha, Vice-Captain: Kimani Melius

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Leonardo Julien, Sam Fanning, Kirk McKenzie, Mackenzie Harvey, Lachlan Hearne, Tanveer Sangha, Nyeem Young, Liam Scott, Ashmead Nedd, Mathew Pattrick, Bradley Simpson

Captain: Ashmead Nedd, Vice-Captain: Sam Fanning