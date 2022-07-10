WI v BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st ODI - July 10th, 2022

West Indies and Bangladesh will lock horns in the first game of their three-match ODI series at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, July 10.

West Indies whitewashed the Netherlands in their most recent ODI outing by 3-0 in May 2022. They will be pretty confident in this home ODI series after the dominant show against the Dutch side. Shamarh Brooks topped the run-scoring charts in that series with 167 runs from three matches. With the ball, Akeal Hosein was the star with eight scalps.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are entering this series after a historic 2-1 ODI series win over the Proteas in South Africa in March 2022. Tamim Iqbal was the leading run-scorer with 129 runs from three encounters in that series and will continue to lead the team. Taskin Ahmed led the bowling charts with eight wickets from three encounters.

With the Bangladesh Tigers having lost all matches of their ongoing West Indies tour, it will be quite tough for them to stage a comeback. West Indies, led by Nicholas Pooran, will be keen to continue their winning momentum as they switch formats.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI v BAN contest.

#3 Tamim Iqbal (BAN)

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 3 (Image courtesy: Getty)

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal stole the limelight with his tremendous willow-wielding in the recent ODI series against South Africa in March 2022. Opening the batting, he smacked 129 runs in three matches at an average of 65.

With Tamim having a good understanding of slow Caribbean tracks, we can expect him to continue his batting momentum in the first game of this three-match ODI series. He has an ODI average of 35 in the West Indies and would be keen to impress in this game.

#2 Shai Hope (WI)

West Indies Warm Up Match - Day 1 (Image courtesy: Getty)

Shai Hope was the third-leading run-scorer in the recently concluded ODI series against the Netherlands. He amassed 161 runs from three encounters at an average of 81. Moreover, Hope has 1135 runs at home in this format at an average of 37.

The top-order batter has 4051 runs in the ODI format from 90 innings at an impressive average of 51.27 and a strike rate of 75.46. He has 12 centuries and 20 half-centuries in this white-ball format, making him a prized asset to the West Indies team.

#1 Shamarh Brooks (WI)

New Zealand v West Indies - 2nd Test: Day 2 (Image courtesy: Getty)

Shamarh Brooks was the Caribbean side's leading run-scorer during their Netherlands tour. He will look to continue his red-hot form against Bangladesh. He made 167 runs in three encounters at an average of 84 in their series against the Dutch.

At home, the batting sensation has played just three matches, collecting 137 runs at an average of 46. Overall, Brooks has one century and three half-centuries in this format and will look forward to bettering his numbers.

