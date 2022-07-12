WI v BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd ODI - July 13th, 2022

West Indies host Bangladesh in the second fixture of their three-match ODI series on Wednesday, July 13. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host this match.

West Indies beat Netherlands 3-0 in their previous ODI series. They also won the Test and T20I series against Bangladesh in the ongoing tour. However, they failed to replicate their winning performance in the first one-day as they suffered a six-wicket defeat.

The hosts could only manage to put up 149 runs on the board for the loss of nine wickets from 41 overs. While they did manage to pick up four wickets, they could not prevent the visitors from scaling the target down in the end.

It was a much-needed win for Bangladesh, who hadn’t won a single game on this tour prior to the first ODI. They bowled well to restrict the West Indies and got over the line comfortably in a relatively easy run-chase. This win would give them confidence going into the second match.

Bangladesh beat South Africa 2-1 in their previous ODI series and the Tamim Iqbal-led side will aim to seal another 50-over series win here. For the West Indies to have a chance of winning a series in all formats of this tour, they need to be at their absolute best in the second ODI.

Both teams will expect their key players to come good in such an important fixture. On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI v BAN contest.

#3 Shamarh Brooks

West Indies Warm Up Match - Day 2 (Image courtesy: Getty)

Shamarh Brooks has been in fine form in 50-over cricket over the past few months. He scored the most runs for them in the first ODI (33) when the rest of the batters struggled to get going. Although it wasn’t his best innings, Brooks was their only bright spot in the batting department.

The right-hander was their leading scorer in the Netherlands series as well. He amassed 167 runs from three innings at an impressive average of 84. Brooks has shown a lot of promise in his short one-day career so far and is a reliable batter for the hosts. In a must-win game for them, they will bank on him to deliver a big knock with the willow.

#2 Shoriful Islam

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (Image courtesy: Getty)

Shoriful Islam registered his best bowling figures in ODIs in the first game. His impressive figures of 4/34 helped Bangladesh restrict the West Indies to 149/9.

The left-arm pacer delivered under pressure. He not only picked up wickets but was also economical in his match-winning spell.

Islam has played only 11 ODIs so far in his career, but has already picked up 17 wickets at an average of 24.76 and an economy rate of 5.26. He will thus be one player to watch out for in the second ODI.

#1 Tamim Iqbal

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 3 (Image courtesy: Getty)

Tamim Iqbal is immensely experienced and is easily the most reliable player for Bangladesh as far as their batting unit is concerned. The skipper had a good start in the first game, scoring a 25-ball 33. His return to the side comes as a big boost for the visitors.

Iqbal had a decent outing in the South Africa series as well and will want to build on the same. The left-handed opener has played 226 ODIs, stacking up 7859 runs at an average of 36.72, with 14 centuries and 52 half-centuries.

The Tigers will need their skipper to lead from the front with the bat in the second game as they eye a series win after being 1-0 up. He is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

