WI v BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd ODI - July 16, 2022

West Indies and Bangladesh square off in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, July 16. The Providence Stadium in Guyana is the venue for this fixture.

West Indies have put up dominating performances throughout the tour in the Test and T20I series. However, the one-day series hasn’t quite gone according to plan for them. After a defeat in the opening game, they crashed to a nine-wicket defeat, thereby losing the series.

Once again, it was the batting that let them down. They skittled out for a mere 108 in just 35 overs. Quite obviously, their bowlers couldn’t do much as these runs were never going to be enough to play with. The hosts will now look to win the final ODI and salvage some pride after a string of disappointing performances.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have redeemed themselves in the ODI series. They won their first game by six wickets followed by a thumping nine-wicket win in the second ODI that helped them seal the series 2-0.

Riding on the win from the first game, Bangladesh took only 20.4 overs and one wicket to chase down a target of 109.

After failing to perform on the entire tour, they have made sure they come back strong and finish on a positive note. The visitors will be keen to complete a 3-0 whitewash going into the third match.

Having said that, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI v BAN contest.

#3 Shai Hope

Shai Hope is expected to perform well in the third match

Shai Hope has been a consistent performer for the West Indies in the 50-over format, but hasn’t been at his best in this series. However, he is more than capable of playing a match-winning innings.

Hope is one of the batting mainstays in this West Indies’ line-up. The batter has scored 4069 runs from 97 ODIs at an impressive average of 50.23. The right-handed batter has 12 hundreds and 20 half-centuries in his ODI career so far.

For the hosts to win the final game, he will have to put up a solid performance with the willow.

#2 Mehidy Hasan

Mehidy Hasan has been in good form with the ball

Mehidy Hasan is in fine form with the ball for Bangladesh in this series. He is the leading wicket-taker for them with seven scalps from two games at an average of 9.28, a strike-rate of 14.5 and an economy-rate of 3.82.

Mehidy picked up three wickets for 36 runs in the first match and backed up his performance with figures of 4/29 in the second game. He is also a handy contributor with the bat and has scored 570 runs in his ODI career with a top-score of an unbeaten 81.

With 71 wickets from 60 ODIs in his career, Hasan has arguably been exceptional with the ball. He is expected to continue his successful form with the ball in the third game as well.

#1 Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal in action against New Zealand

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal is their leading run-scorer for them in this series. He has scored 83 runs from two innings at an average of 83.00 and a strike-rate of 95.40.

Tamim made a good start in the first game, scoring 33 runs. In the following match, the skipper took his team over the line, scoring an unbeaten 50 off 62 deliveries, including seven fours.

The left-hander has scored 7909 runs from 227 ODIs at an average of 36.95 with 14 centuries and 53 half-centuries. Tamim will be keen to lead from the front once again as Bangladesh look to complete a 3-0 series whitewash. He is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

