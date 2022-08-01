WI v IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I - August 1, 2022

Warner Park, St Kitts will host the second T20I of the five-match series between West Indies and India on Monday, August 1.

The Men in Blue are 1-0 up in the series courtesy of a spending performance by the batters in the first T20I. Batting first, India posted 190-6, thanks to skipper Rohit Sharma's 64 followed by a brilliant cameo from finisher Dinesh Karthik (41 not out). For the Windies, Alzarri Joseph shone with the ball as he scalped two wickets for 46 runs in his four overs.

West Indies never looked in the chase as they could only add 122-8 in 20 overs. None of the batters could cross the 20-run mark for the hosts.

Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi bagged two wickets each to help India take the lead in the series.

Both sides will be eager to put their best foot forward in the second T20I. For India, Rishabh Pant’s form in the shortest format of the game is a concern. For the hosts, a collective batting and bowling effort would be required.

India will be keen to test their bench strength going into the second T20I after bagging a 1-0 lead in the series. After trying out different combinations in the shortest version of the game, the Men In Blue would be keen to have Deepak Hooda back in the XI in some capacity.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI v IND contest.

#3 Jason Holder (WI)

Jason Holder, the West Indies all-rounder, surprised everyone by coming out to bat at No.3. Though the batter failed to add runs on the board, his intent looked decent enough. It would be interesting to see if the West Indies side would be experimenting with their batting order again.

With the ball, the right-arm pacer conceded 50 runs, taking only one wicket. The all-rounder would be keen to find right lines and lengths to bounce out the opposition.

#2 Rohit Sharma (IND)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will be the happiest person after returning to form in the first T20I. The elegant batter scored 64 runs off 44 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Though he missed out on the triple-figure mark, Rohit would be eyeing to score more runs in the upcoming games.

In his 129-match T20I career, Hitman has scored 3443 runs at an average of 32.48 and strike rate of 140. Rohit will be using the similar batting template in the second T20I as well to put some crucial runs on the board.

#1 Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya has been in red-hot form with both bat and ball of late since the start of the recent IPL edition. After winning the IPL title with the Gujarat Titans, Hardik made his return to the Indian team as an all-rounder and brought up some match-winning performances as well.

Though the all-rounder missed out on scoring big and picking wickets in the first T20I, we can expect the Baroda star to step up and come out all guns blazing in the second game.

