WI v IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 4th T20I - August 6, 2022

India and West Indies (WI v IND) are set to cross swords in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series on Saturday, July 6 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, have taken a 2-1 lead in the series and will want to seal the fate of the series in the next match itself. Having won their previous match in St Kitts by seven wickets, they will pretty much be high on confidence.

West Indies, led by Nicholas Pooran, on the other hand, drew level in the series by winning the second match. However, they will have to win the fourth T20I to take the match into the decider. Making a comeback won't be easy for them though.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the fourth WI v IND contest.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing series. Having played a match-winning 76-run knock in the third T20I, the right-hander will be brimming with confidence.

He also boasts a strike rate of 168.18, which has also been on the higher side. The right-handed batter is currently the No.2 batter in the latest ICC T20I rankings after Pakistan's Babar Azam.

#2 Obed McCoy

Obed McCoy has simply been sensational in the ongoing series. Although he didn't pick up a wicket in the third match of the series, he is still the leading wicket-taker with seven scalps at an economy rate of 6.75

In the second match of the series, he picked up a six-wicket haul and showed what he is capable of. If he finds his rhythm, the Indian batting lineup may find itself in trouble, given their longstanding struggle against left-arm pace bowlers.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has bowled much better than what his bowling figures in the series would suggest. In three matches, the left-armer has picked up four wickets at an economy of 6.91 and a strike rate of 6.91.

The left-armer mostly bowls in the powerplay and at the death. He has also conjured praise from the who's who of the Indian cricket fraternity for his maturity.

