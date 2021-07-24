WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI Match

The third ODI between West Indies (WI) and Australia (AUS) is set to take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

The Australians walk into the game with a series advantage, courtesy of a big win in the first encounter. With the second game being called off, the Aussies will eye a series win by emerging victorious on Saturday. All eyes will be on star pacer Mitchell Starc, who picked up a fifer in the first encounter. The likes of Josh Philippe and Ben McDermott will look to seal their spot in the Australian line-up with impressive performances in the series decider.

West Indies, on the other hand, were dealt a big blow in the opening encounter. Nevertheless, the Windies have a talented squad with Shai Hope expected to feature in the thick of things. With both teams eyeing a big win in the upcoming fixture, a cracking game of cricket beckons on Saturday.

WI vs AUS Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip and Romario Shepherd

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa

WI vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

West Indies

Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein

Australia

Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matt Wade, Alex Carey (c&wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Riley Meredith

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Australia, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 25th July 2021, at 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Kensington Oval with some help on offer for the pacers as well. Although the fast bowlers should get the ball to move around early on, they will ideally revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. With the amount of turn on offer, the spinners will also play a big role in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a good total at the venue.

WI vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction Today

WI vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

WI vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Alex Carey, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Sheldon Cottrell and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jason Mohammed, Alex Carey, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Sheldon Cottrell and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Ben McDermott

