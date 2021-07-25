WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI Match

The third ODI between West Indies (WI) and Australia (AUS) is set to take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Monday.

After a brilliant bowling performance from West Indies, the series is all square heading into the final game. A young Windies side walk into the match with momentum on their side. Although their bowlers have excelled in the series, they will need the likes of Shai Hope and Evin Lewis to come good in the upcoming fixture.

But they start off as underdogs against a resourceful Australian unit who will be looking to end the tour on a high. Despite losing captain Aaron Finch due to an injury, Alex Carey and co. have coped well so far. They will bank on star pacer Mitchell Starc to come through for them as the Australians seek a series win away from home on Monday.

WI vs AUS Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip and Romario Shepherd

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa

WI vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

West Indies

Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein

Australia

Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matt Wade, Alex Carey (c&wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Wes Agar and Riley Meredith

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Australia, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 27th July 2021, at 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kensington Oval is on the slower side with the bowlers ruling the roost in the previous game. The pacers will get swing and bounce early on as the batsmen will need to bide their time before going big. There is a lot of spin on offer in the middle overs, making it difficult for the batsmen to get going. Wickets in hand will be key as both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

WI vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction Today

WI vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

WI vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Moises Henriques, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Adam Zampa

Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Shai Hope, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell and Adam Zampa

Captain: Mitchell Marsh, Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

