WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for West Indies Tour of Australia 2024, 2nd Test

The second Test between West Indies (WI) and Australia (AUS) will start at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday, January 25. Ahead of the exciting match, here's everything need to know about the WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Australia had a great start to the 2024 Test season. They beat Pakistan 3-0 before winning the first Test against West Indies. The Windies, on the other hand, will be looking forward to making a strong comeback after losing the series opener by 10 wickets.

WI vs AUS Match Details

The second Test between Australia and West Indies will start at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 25. The match is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI vs AUS, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 25th January 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba in Brisbane often favors the pacers. Australia and South Africa played a Test at the venue back in December 2022. A total of 504 runs were scored for the loss of 34 wickets.

WI vs AUS Form Guide

WI - L

AUS - W

WI vs AUS Probable Playing XI

WI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Joshua De Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins ©, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

WI vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Carey

A Carey is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for the second Test and is expected to perform well. J Da Silva is another good pick for the match.

Batters

T Head

U Khawaja and T Head are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. S Smith is also a good pick for the Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Greaves

M Marsh and J Greaves are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and will also bowl a lot of overs. C Green is another good pick for the second Test.

Bowlers

J Hazlewood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Cummins and J Hazlewood. Both have played exceptionally well in the last few matches. M Starc is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WI vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

T Head

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, you can make T Head the captain of your team. He will play a crucial role in the second Test since the West Indies bowlers do not have that much experience. The last time when he played a Test in Brisbane, he smashed 92 runs and won the Man of the Match award.

P Cummins

P Cummins loves performing against West Indies and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He could be backed to perform well in the second Test and he also has an exceptional record at the Gabba.

5 Must-Picks for WI vs AUS, 2nd Test

J Hazelwood

P Cummins

T Head

M Starc

S Smith

West Indies vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making pacers the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: A Carey

Batters: U Khawaja, S Smith, T Head

All-rounders: M Marsh, J Greaves

Bowlers: J Hazlewood, M Starc, P Cummins, N Lyon, S Joseph

West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Carey

Batters: U Khawaja, S Smith, T Head

All-rounders: J Greaves

Bowlers: J Hazlewood, M Starc, P Cummins, N Lyon, A Joseph, K Roach