WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I match – July 2nd, 2022

The first game of the three-match T20I series between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played on July 2 at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

West Indies and Bangladesh faced each other in a two-match Test series last month. The hosts were brilliant as they clean-swept the series 2-0 and will be high on confidence coming into the T20I series.

The Asian side, on the other hand, need to come out hard to register their first win of the competition.

Ahead of the first T20I, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Brandon King

West Indies v England - T20 International Series First T20I (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Brandon King of the West Indies has been in rich form of late. He scored 159 runs in three games of the ODI series against the Netherlands in June at an average of 159. He gave his side some solid starts and played a key role in them clean-sweeping the series.

King has the experience of playing 21 T20Is in which he has scored 412 runs at 21.68. He has two half-centuries to his name and is a vital cog in the West Indies’ batting line-up. He will be raring to go against Bangladesh in the upcoming T20I series.

#2 Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

The left-arm quick from Bangladesh didn’t have the best of times in the Test series. He played the first Test, where he only managed to pick up a single wicket. He has been included in the T20I squad and we all know his potential in white-ball cricket.

Rahmah's experience will play a key role for Bangladesh in the T20I series. His ability to bowl cutters makes him a threat against any opposition. He will look to step up and help his side grab their first win of the tour.

West Indies v England - T20 International Series First T20I (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Akeal Hosein has played a vital role for the West Indies in the shorter formats in recent times. He bowled beautifully on their tour to Pakistan earlier in the year and was the highest wicket-taker in the ODI series against the Netherlands last month. He picked up eight wickets in three matches at an average of 15, which included a four-fer.

Hosein’s ability to bowl with the new ball makes him a player to watch out for. He is hard to hit due to his subtle variations and will play a big role for the Caribbean side in their series against Bangladesh.

LIVE POLL Q. Mustafizur Rahman to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 1 votes so far