WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st Test match – June 16th, 2022

The first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, from June 16. It will be the first game of a two-match series that will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

The home side will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite whereas Bangladesh have a new skipper in Shakib Al Hasan. The star all-rounder has been named as the full-time Test skipper and will be eager to start the series on a winning note. With both sides having experienced players in their ranks, the Test series promises to be a cracking one.

Ahead of the first Test, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Jayden Seales

Jayden Seales will lead the pace-bowling attack in the Test series against Bangladesh in the absence of Kemar Roach, whose inclusion is yet to be confirmed. Seales has impressed everyone in his short career so far. He has picked up 27 wickets in seven Tests, which includes a fifer.

In their series against England at home, Seales finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Roach and Jack Leach with 11 scalps at an average of 26.45. He bowled beautifully to trouble the English batters and will hope to replicate that form in the upcoming series.

#2 Litton Das

Litton Das has been the mainstay of the Bangladesh batting lineup in recent times. He has taken giant strides since making his international debut. The 27-year-old averages 35 with the bat in the longest format, having scored 2011 runs in 33 Tests, including three centuries.

Das finished as the second-highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in their recent Test series against Sri Lanka at home. He scored 281 runs in two matches at a hefty average of 93.67. Das will be hoping to carry forward his rich form in the upcoming Test series against West Indies.

#1 Kraigg Brathwaite

Kraigg Brathwaite has been one of the most consistent performers for West Indies in the longest format. He often leads from the front and is a vital cog in the Caribbean side’s batting lineup. With 341 runs, he finished as the highest run-scorer in their Test series against England and was instrumental in them winning the three-match series by a 1-0 margin.

Brathwaite has plenty of experience under his belt and it will come in handy while facing Bangladesh. He has a good technique and is compact in defense. The 33-year-old will look to lead the team by example and is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the first Test.

