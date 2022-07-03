WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd T20I match – July 3rd, 2022

The second T20I between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. The series is level at 0-0 after the first game was washed out due to rain on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh scored 105 in their 13 overs for the loss of eight wickets. Shakib Al Hasan (29) and Nurul Hasan (25) contributed but the other batters failed to step up. Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr. picked up three and two wickets respectively for the hosts.

Rain arrived at the end of 13 overs and no further play was possible. Both sides will look to be at their best during the second T20I on Sunday. Ahead of it, let's take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Romario Shepherd

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Second T20I (Image courtesy: Getty)

Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowlers in the first T20I. He opened the bowling alongside Akeal Hosein and troubled the Bangladesh batters up front. He picked up the big wickets of Litton Das and Bangladesh’s skipper Mahmudullah before accounting for Mahedi Hasan in the 11th over.

Shepherd finished with figures of 3/21 in his three overs. Shepherd hits the deck hard with the ball and is hard to hit up front. He can also hit some lusty blows with the bat lower down the order, making him an asset for your Dream11 side.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (Image courtesy: Getty)

Shakib Al Hasan was outstanding in the first T20I. Coming in to bat in the very first over, Shakib led the charge from the word go. He played some beautiful strokes and took advantage of the fielding restrictions to score 29 off 15 balls before getting dismissed by Hayden Walsh Jr. in the eighth over.

Shakib’s knock of 29 comprised two fours and two maximums. He is a vital cog in the Bangladesh batting lineup. He didn’t get a chance to bowl in the first T20I but you’ve got to have him in your Dream11 side as he can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball.

West Indies v England - T20 International Series First T20I (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Brandon King has been one of the consistent performers for West Indies in recent times. He scored 159 runs in their ODI series against the Netherlands. He played a key role for them as they whitewashed the Dutch side in the three-match series.

King has the experience of playing 22 T20Is so far and has already given his side some solid starts in the shortest format. Although he didn’t get a chance to bat in the first game of the series, he will be raring to go in the second T20I.

