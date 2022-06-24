WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd Test match – June 24th, 2022

The second and final Test of the two-match series between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played from Friday, June 24. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia will host this contest. This series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

The hosts, led by Kraigg Brathwaite, began the series with an impressive seven-wicket win in the first Test. They put up a strong all-round performance and dominated right from the beginning till the end.

Meanwhile, it was a tough outing for Bangladesh and newly-appointed Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan. The visitors will be keen to redeem themselves and level the series while West Indies eye a clean sweep.

Heading into the second Test between West Indies and Bangladesh, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Kraigg Brathwaite

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has been in phenomenal touch in Tests coming into this series. More often than not, he has delivered with the willow for his side. Brathwaite's consistent performances make him a vital member of their batting line-up.

The Windies skipper was the highest scorer for his side in their recent Test series against England, accumulating 341 runs. He carried his form into the first game here against Bangladesh with a well-made 94 in the first innings.

Brathwaite will be keen to lead from the front once again and guide his side to another series win.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan

Appointed as Bangladesh's new Test captain, Shakib Al Hasan did not have a good start as far as the result of the game was concerned. However, he impressed with his batting display, recording scores of 51 and 63 respectively in the first and second innings.

Shakib could not do much with the ball but will back himself as he has proven he is a genuine wicket-taker on numerous occasions. Bangladesh will want their skipper to come good with the ball and put up an all-round show as they look to level the series.

With his ability to make vital contributions in both departments, he is a must-pick for your Dream11 side.

#1 Kemar Roach

Kemar Roach announced himself in grand fashion coming back into the Test side for West Indies. He picked up seven wickets for them in the first game, taking his side to a deserved win.

Roach grabbed two wickets in the first innings and picked up a five-wicket haul in the second. He was also awarded the Player of the Match for his stellar showing with the ball.

The speedster brings plenty of experience to the table and is the leader of the pace attack for the hosts. Roach's ability to pick the wickets of top-order batters and keep the opposition under pressure makes him a definitive threat. He is a player you must have in your Dream11 side for the second Test.

