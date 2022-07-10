WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

Bangladesh (BAN) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the first ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, July 10.

After a pulsating T20I series, Bangladesh and West Indies now shift their focus to the ODI format. The Windies have been the dominant side on this tour, winning both the Test and T20I series. The likes of Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein have been impressive over the last week or so and will look to sustain the same form in the fifty-over format as well. However, Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly in white-ball cricket. They have a balanced roster with a heap of experience to fall back on in the likes of Mahmudullah Riyad and captain Tamim Iqbal. With both sides aiming to start the series on a high, an intriguing game beckons on Sunday.

WI vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Brandon King/Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales and Gudakesh Motie.

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 10th July 2022, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium is a touch on the slower side, offering decent help to both the pacers and spinners. While there shouldn't be much swing available with the new ball, the pacers will look to take the pace off as the match progresses. The batters, on the other hand, will need to bide their time in the middle before going big. Wickets in hand will be key, with teams preferring to bat first upon winning the toss at the venue.

Today’s WI vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope: Shai Hope has been a consistent performer for West Indies in the ODI format, with his record in the format speaking for itself. The Windies opener is known for his ability to convert starts into big ones. He is a decent player of pace and spin and given his recent form, he is a good addition to your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tamim Iqbal: Star opener Tamim Iqbal is set to lead Bangladesh in the ODIs with a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. The southpaw, like Shai Hope, is one of the better openers in ODI cricket with a heap of experience to fall back on as well. He is capable of anchoring and batting deep into an innings, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Mehidy Hasan: Mehidy Hasan is likely to play a bigger role with both the bat and ball in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan. On a general note, Mehidy has been in decent form across all formats, coming up with handy contributions on all fronts. With the conditions playing into his hands, he is a fine pick in your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein has transformed into one of the leading spinners in white-ball cricket and for good reason. He has 35 wickets to his name in just 20 ODIs with an economy rate of just 4.46. In addition to his bowling exploits, Akeal can hold his own with the bat with a fifty to his name in ODIs. Given his all-round ability, Hosein is a must-have in your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Mahmudullah Riyad (BAN)

Important stats for WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran - 1202 runs in 43 ODI matches, Average: 35.35

Tamim Iqbal - 7826 runs in 225 ODI matches, Average: 36.74

Mehidy Hasan - 570 runs and 64 wickets in 58 ODI matches

WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph.

Captain: Shai Hope. Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Akeal Hosein and Keemo Paul.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-captain: Akeal Hosein.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far