WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

West Indies (WI) will take on Bangladesh (BAN) in the first game of a three-match T20I series on Saturday, July 2, at Dominica.

West Indies come into the series off a 2-0 win in the Test series. In their previous T20I series against India, they lost 3-0. Playing at home this time around, the hosts will be keen to bounce back and start with a win.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will look to redeem themselves from defeat in the Test series. Their record in the shortest format recently hasn’t been promising, winning one of last five T20Is.

WI vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

West Indies

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (C), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Bangladesh

Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Munim Shahriar, Mahmadullah (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: WI vs BAN, 1st T20I.

Date and Time: July 2, 2022, 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Windsor Park is balanced. Batters can play their shots once they settle in. Bowlers could also have some help early on. The average first-innings total here is 149.

Today’s WI vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran, captatin of the West Indies, has been in great form with the bat. Despite his team's defeat against India, he had up a brilliant showing in the series, scoring 184 runs in hree games at an average of 61.33. He'll have to lead from the front once again and is a top-pick for this contest.

Batters

Rovman Powell is known for his prowess with the bat. He can score at a quick pace and has the ability to single-handedly change the complexion of games. He smashed an unbeaten 68 in one of the games against India, and the hosts will bank on him to come good with the willow again.

All-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan, the veteran all-rounder, has a wealth of experience. Against the West Indies, he has an impressive record in T20Is, scoring 245 runs and picking up 19 wickets in 11 games. His ability to make match-winning contributions with both bat and ball makes him a must-pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman has been a consistent performer with the ball for Bangladesh. He has picked up 15 wickets in seven matches against the hosts at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 8.87. Bangladesh will rely on their ace paceman to deliver the goods with the ball in this game.

Three best players to pick in WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Rovman Powell (WI)

Shakib al Hasan (BAN)

Key stats for WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran - 1193 runs in 57 T20I matches, Average: 27.74

Mustafizur Rahman – 87 wickets in 63 T20I matches, Average: 19.65

Shakib al Hasan - 1908 runs and 119 wickets in 96 T20I matches.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction (1st T20I)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Nicholas Pooran, Afif Hossain, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Mustafizur Rahman, Obed McCoy.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Afif Hossain, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Mustafizur Rahman, Obed McCoy.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Rovman Powell.

LIVE POLL Q. Nicholas Pooran to score a fifty? Yes No 3 votes so far