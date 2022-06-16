WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

Bangladesh (BAN) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday, 16 June.

After a couple of ODI series away from home, West Indies kick off their home season with a bout of Test cricket against Bangladesh. The Windies will start as the clear favorites, given their roster and home conditions bound to come into play. They will bank on captain Kraigg Brathwaite to lead from the front as they eye another home Test series win. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have been brilliant away from home, even winning a Test in New Zealand recently. With the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim adding a lot of value courtesy of their experience, an even contest beckons between Bangladesh and West Indies in Antigua.

WI vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

WI XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua da Silva (wk), Devon Thomas, Raymon Reifer/Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales and Gudakesh Motie.

Match Details

WI vs BAN, 1st Test

Date and Time: 16th June 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pacers will be key at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium with there being enough swing and bounce to keep them interested. The batters will have to work hard for their runs, but the pitch should ease out once they see out the new-ball phase. Spin could play a part in the second half of the Test, making for an intriguing contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions upfront.

Today’s WI vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Liton Das has been in brilliant form in the Test format this year, scoring 558 runs in six Tests despite batting in the lower-middle order. He has a decent technique against both pace and spin and can shift gears at will. Given the form that he is in, Liton is a good addition to your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Kraigg Brathwaite: Kraigg Brathwaite has been a reliable piece in the West Indies set-up for quite some time. The Windies captain has a good record in home conditions and was the highest run-scorer in their previous home series against England. With his knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order, Brathwaite should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Shakib al Hasan: Although Shakib Al Hasan is all set to start another stint as Bangladesh captain, the focus will be on his all-round skill-set. The star all-rounder is one of the best players in the Test format with a good record with both the bat and ball. While the conditions may not favor the spinners, Shakib's experience and ability should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowlers

Jayden Seales: Jayden Seales is perhaps the brightest fast bowling prospect on the Windies circuit, with his performances for the national team also holding him in good stead. His ability to swing the ball and generate extra pace and bounce should serve him well on helpful wickets, making him a fine addition to your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Alzarri Joseph (WI)

Kyle Mayers (WI)

Shakib al Hasan (BAN)

Important stats for WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Kraigg Brathwaite - 4743 runs in 77 Test matches, Average: 34.12

Jayden Seales - 27 wickets in 7 Test matches, Average: 23.41

Shakib al Hasan - 4113 runs and 224 wickets in 61 Test matches

WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Jermaine Blackwood, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed and Jayden Seales.

Captain: Kraigg Brathwaite. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Nkrumah Bonner, Shakib Al Hasan, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Jayden Seales.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Nkrumah Bonner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far