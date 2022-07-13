WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

Bangladesh (BAN) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the second ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, July 13.

West Indies couldn't replicate their T20 form in the first ODI as they fell way short against a talented Bangladesh outfit. Although they have a decent squad at their disposal, the Windies have not fired as a unit in this format, something they will look to rectify sooner rather than later. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will eye a series win with the likes of Mehidy Hasan and Litton Das in decent form coming into the game. With the outcome of the series seemingly on the line, a cracking game beckons in Guyana.

WI vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul/Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph/Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales and Gudakesh Motie.

Match Details

WI vs BAN, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 13th July 2022, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium in Guyana is on the slower side with the bowlers ruling the roost in recent matches. The new ball should move around a bit, keeping the batters at bay in the powerplay phase. While the conditions could get better for batting as the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s WI vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope: Shai Hope didn't score many runs in the previous game, succumbing to Mustafizur Rahman's brilliance off his very first delivery. However, Hope is perhaps West Indies' best player in this format with an ODI average of 50.01 to his name. Given his knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order, Hope should be a good addition to your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal is a seasoned veteran with a heap of experience under his belt. Although he didn't score many runs in the previous ODI, he did show glimpses of his brilliance with a 25-ball 33. With the southpaw looking to be in decent touch coming into the game, he is one to watch out for on Wednesday.

All-rounder

Mehidy Hasan: Mehidy Hasan was the star of the show with the ball, picking up three wickets whilst conceding just 36 runs in nine overs. The star all-rounder can also hold his own with the bat, with a couple of fifties to his name. With conditions suiting Mehidy as well, he is a must-have in your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein had a rare off-day in the previous game, proving to be a touch expensive with the ball. He has been West Indies' best bowler in the last year or so, with his record also holding him in good stead. With Hosein likely to have a say with the bat as well, he is another decent addition to your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Shai Hope (WI)

Mahmudullah Riyad (BAN)

Important stats for WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran - 1220 runs in 44 ODI matches, Average: 34.86

Litton Das - 1672 runs in 54 ODI matches, Average: 32.15

Mehidy Hasan - 570 runs and 67 wickets in 59 ODI matches

WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Tamim Iqbal, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Romario Shepherd, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie.

Captain: Shai Hope. Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Rovman Powell, Afif Hossain, Nicholas Pooran, Mehidy Hasan, Romario Shepherd, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein and Jayden Seales.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-captain: Akeal Hosein.

