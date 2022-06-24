WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

Bangladesh (BAN) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the second Test at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia from Friday, June 24.

Bangladesh were blown away by the Windies bowlers in the first innings of the previous Test, which ultimately led to their defeat. However, Bangladesh showed signs of improvement and will bank on their experienced players coming good in the second Test. They come across a decent West Indies side who will rely on their pace attack to do the bulk of the damage. Although the Windies will start as the clear favorites, Bangladesh are capable of pulling off an upset in what promises to be an entertaining game of cricket in St Lucia.

WI vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

WI XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales and Gudakesh Motie.

Match Details

WI vs BAN, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 24th June 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Pitch Report

A bowling-friendly track is on the cards in St Lucia with a lot of extra bounce and movement available off the surface. The batters will have to spend time in the middle before shifting gears. As the Test progresses, the spinners could have a say in the outcome of the game. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss and post a big first-innings total.

Today’s WI vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Liton Das was unable to score many runs in the middle order in the first Test. However, he has been in brilliant form in this format over the last few series. Given Liton's ability against pace and spin, he should be a fine pick in your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

John Campbell: John Campbell scored a fine fifty in the previous game, seeing West Indies through to the finish line in the fourth innings. He is an attacking batter who loves to take on the bowlers from the word go. With some form behind him as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan scored twin fifties in the previous game as his teammates struggled to get going against a relentless West Indian bowling attack. While his batting ability holds him in good stead, Shakib's bowling exploits will be key in Gros Islet. Given his record in this format, Shakib is a must-have in your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Jayden Seales: Jayden Seales has become an integral part of the West Indies bowling attack, swinging the new ball both ways and generating discomforting bounce with a smooth yet lethal action. Seales has impressed in his short career, picking up 30 wickets at an average of 23.67. With the conditions playing into his hands, Seales should take a few wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Alzarri Joseph (WI)

John Campbell (WI)

Shakib al Hasan (BAN)

Important stats for WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Kraigg Brathwaite - 4838 runs in 78 Test matches, Average: 34.31

Kemar Roach - 249 wickets in 72 Test matches, Average: 26.71

Shakib al Hasan - 4227 runs and 225 wickets in 62 Test matches

WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Test)

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Nkrumah Bonner, Mominul Haque, John Campbell, Shakib Al Hasan, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed and Jayden Seales.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: John Campbell.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Nkrumah Bonner, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Kyle Mayers, Shakib Al Hasan, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain and Jayden Seales

Captain: Kemar Roach. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

