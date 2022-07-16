WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

Bangladesh (BAN) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the third ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, July 16.

Bangladesh have blown away West Indies in the ODI series, with the spinners starring for the visitors. While their bowlers continue to impress, Bangladesh will bank on their batting unit to come up with the goods as they eye a series cleansweep. However, the Windies have a resourceful squad, with the likes of Shai Hope and Akeal Hosein keen to put in a good performance. With both teams looking for a big win, a cracking game is on the cards in Guyana.

WI vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie.

Match Details

WI vs BAN, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 16th July 2022, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch is on the slower side, offering loads of turn to the spinners right from the word go. The batters will look to make full use of the powerplay field restrictions early on, with the new ball expected to skid nicely on to the bat. A change of pace will be crucial as the match progresses, especially in the backend of the innings. Both teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss, with anything over 230 being a competitive total at the venue.

Today’s WI vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope: Shai Hope has had a poor series so far, unable to get going in the powerplay phase. However, he has a terrific record in ODIs with a few hundreds to his name as well. He is known for his ability to score big runs and is also capable of playing spin well. With Hope due a big score in the series, he is a must-have in your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal has been Bangladesh's best batter in the series, coming up with steady knocks at the top of the order. Despite the conditions favoring the bowlers, Tamim has used his experience to perfection. Given his form and ability to grind runs on tough pitches, he is a good addition to your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mehidy Hasan: Mehidy Hasan has been in brilliant form of late, picking up wickets for fun in the middle overs. He has varied his pace and lengths impeccably, stifling batters for width. With Mehidy also capable of scoring handy runs with the bat, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein is perhaps West Indies' go-to bowler in the white-ball formats, given his recent form and accuracy with the ball. However, he has blown hot and cold in the series, proving to be a touch expensive. The left-arm spinner should enjoy the conditions on offer and also add value with the bat, making him a valuable pick in your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Shai Hope (WI)

Tamim Iqbal (BAN)

Important stats for WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Tamim Iqbal - 82 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 95.40

Gudakesh Motie - 2 wickets in 2 matches in this series, ER: 3.42

Mehidy Hasan - 7 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 9.29

WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Litton Das, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Tamim Iqbal, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie and Nasum Ahmed.

Captain: Shai Hope. Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Litton Das, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Tamim Iqbal, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Nasum Ahmed.

Captain: Litton Das. Vice-captain: Akeal Hosein.

