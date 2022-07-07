WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

Bangladesh (BAN) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the third T20I at Windsor Park, Dominica, on Thursday, July 7.

West Indies stormed to a big win in the previous game to gain an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, with the first match being washed off. They will be keen to go a step further and seal a series win, with the likes of Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd impressing in the second T20I. However, Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly by any means. They have a well-balanced roster with some experience to fall back on as well. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking game is in store in Guyana.

WI vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

WI XI

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh.

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I.

Date and Time: 7th July 2022, 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch in Guyana is likely to be a good one to bat on despite there being decent help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay field restrictions, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses. There should be some turn available for the spinners, who will be key in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Today’s WI vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Liton Das has been in decent form across all formats over the last few months, scoring runs in all types of conditions as well. He is strong against pace and can more than hold his own against the spinners as well. With Liton due a big knock in the series, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Brandon King: Brandon King scored a brilliant fifty in the previous game against Bangladesh, holding the fort in the top order despite the likes of Mayers and Brooks failing to score many runs. He is one of the most talented players on the Windies circuit and has some franchise league experience under his belt as well. With form on his side, King should be a good addition to your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan was the lone warrior for his side in the previous game, scoring a 52-ball 68 as the rest of the Bangladesh batting unit failed to get going. Apart from his batting form, Shakib is a reliable spinner in the middle overs as well, adding more value to his selection. Given the conditions on offer in Guyana, Shakib should be a must-have in your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Obed McCoy: Obed McCoy has had a great year so far, impressing in multiple franchise leagues and in this series as well. He has used his variations to good effect in the death overs, not giving away too many runs. With McCoy in good form coming into this game, he could be backed to pick up a wicket or two against Bangladesh.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Shakib al Hasan (BAN)

Important stats for WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran - 1228 runs in 59 T20I matches, Average: 27.91

Obed McCoy - 3 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 17.67

Shakib al Hasan - 97 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 144.78

WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy and Shoriful Islam.

Captain: Kyle Mayers, Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anamul Haque, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Taskin Ahmed.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Akeal Hosein.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far