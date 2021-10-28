WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 23

Match 23 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has West Indies (WI) taking on Bangladesh (BAN) in the first of the two games taking place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

Both the West Indies and Bangladesh have no points from two games and are on the brink of elimination. While Bangladesh have shown glimpses of what they are capable of doing in this format, the Windies were completely outplayed by South Africa and England. Despite the form they are in, West Indies are the clear favorites to win today's encounter. However, Bangladesh have a knack for pulling off upsets, making for an intriguing contest in Sharjah.

WI vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Lendl Simmons/Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Ravi Rampaul and Andre Russell

BAN XI

Liton Das/Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

WI vs BAN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 29th October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the Sharjah Cricket Ground with some turn and movement on offer for the bowlers as well. The batters will look to capitalize on the field restrictions early on, with runscoring being relatively easier against the new ball. However, the pacers will rely on hard lengths and off-pace deliveries to get something off the track. The spinners will also come into play in the middle overs with ample turn available. Both teams will look to bat first under the scorching Sharjah heat, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today’s WI vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Although Nicholas Pooran has been in woeful form of late, he is still regarded as a valuable asset to the Windies set-up. Capable of scoring quick runs in the middle overs, Pooran's exploits will be key for the West Indies and should earn him a place in your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team ahead of Nurul Hasan, who is expected to bat in the lower-middle order.

Batter

Mohammad Naim: Mohammad Naim's ability to convert starts into big ones has already had an impact for Bangladesh, with the southpaw scoring two fifties so far. Naim will be keen to make a sizeable contribution at the top of the order against the Windies.

All-rounder

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo has flattered to deceive in the T20 World Cup, failing to pick up any wickets. Although he has been economical with the ball, Bravo hasn't enforced proceedings in the middle overs, one of the many reasons for the Windies' poor start to the tournament. With the pitches being slightly on the slower side, one can bank on Bravo to come good in this WI vs BAN encounter.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Although Mustafizur Rahman has blown hot and cold in the tournament, his cutters have proven to be a handful in UAE conditions. The left-armer can be backed to come good against a side that may struggle against his variations, making him a must-have in your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan (BAN) - 496 points

Mahedi Hasan (BAN) - 224 points

Akeal Hosein (WI) - 109 points

Important stats for WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan - 122 runs and 11 wickets in 5 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

Mustafizur Rahman - 6 wickets in 5 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 24.50

Evin Lewis - 62 runs in 2 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 155.00

WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Mahmudullah Riyad, Naim Sheikh, Shakib al Hasan, Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Mahedi Hasan, Ravi Rampaul, Mustafizur Rahman and Akeal Hosein

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Evin Lewis

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Chris Gayle, Naim Sheikh, Shakib al Hasan, Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Mahedi Hasan, Ravi Rampaul, Mustafizur Rahman and Akeal Hosein

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Mahedi Hasan

Edited by Samya Majumdar