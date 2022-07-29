WI vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I - July 29th, 2022

The West Indies will host India in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday, July 29, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

India sealed the ODI series 3-0 and will be confident coming into this series as well. The visitors have a well-balanced squad with key batters, all-rounders and bowlers as well. There is a good mix of big names and youngsters.

West Indies, on the other hand, have a power-packed batting line-up. There is enough potential in the side. However, it will be a challenge for them to put their loss behind them in the ODI series and start afresh here.

It is expected to be an enthralling series between the two sides and they will be keen to start well and take an early lead.

Left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has only grown as a cricketer across all formats in recent times. He was in good touch against England as well and has shown his skills to not only play the power game, but also handle pressure in the middle.

Pant has scored 768 runs from 50 T20Is in his career so far with a high-score of an unbeaten 65.

The 24-year-old will be a batting mainstay for India in this series and will be keen to prove his worth with the willow once again here. Pant is a dangerous player and a match-winner in his own right.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will once again be India’s lead pacer in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in this series. He is someone who can bowl with both the new ball and at the death.

The right-arm pacer is a genuine wicket-taker at the top and at the backend of the innings as well. He had a successful series against South Africa at home and impressed against England as well.

Bhuvneshwar has accounted for 70 wickets from 68 T20Is at an average of 23.31 and an economy-rate of 6.92. India will rely on him to deliver with the ball once again.

West Indies' skipper Nicholas Pooran showed decent form in the ODI series, scoring 144 runs from three games with a top-score of 74. He is regarded as one of the most efficient batters in white-ball cricket.

Pooran has scored 1301 runs from 60 T20Is with nine half-centuries to his name. He is an attacking batter and can take the game away from the opposition on his own should he get going.

The hosts will need their skipper to fire with the bat if they are to beat India in this match.

