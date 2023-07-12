IND vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st Test – July 12, 2023

India and West Indies are set to lock horns in the first Test of the two-match series, starting Wednesday, July 12. Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, will host the contest.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, will go into the Test after losing the WTC final to Australia last month at the Kennington Oval in London. West Indies recently failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup and will not be high on confidence.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your IND vs WI Dream11 team:

#3 Ravi Ashwin (IND) – 9.0 credits

Australia v India: 1st Test - Day 2

Ravi Ashwin has an excellent record against the West Indies and hence, is a good pick as captain or vice-captain in your fantasy team for the IND vs WI match. In 11 Tests against this opponent, Ashwin has scored 552 runs at an average of 50.18, with four centuries to his name. He has also picked up 60 wickets, including four five-wicket hauls. Although Ashwin did not play in the WTC final, he will almost certainly be a part of the Indian XI for the first Test.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) – 9.0 credits

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 3

Ravindra Jadeja has grown as an all-rounder in the last four years; his batting, especially, has improved by leaps and bounds. In five Tests against the West Indies, Jadeja has scored 197 runs at an average of 39.40, including a top score of 100*. He has also picked up 16 wickets in that period. Jadeja is a safe pick as captain or vice-captain in your fantasy team for the IND vs WI Test.

#1 Jason Holder (WI) - 8.5 credits

Australia v West Indies - First Test: Day 5

Jason Holder had a rough time in the 50-over format for the West Indies, but his credentials in Test cricket cannot be questioned. In seven Test matches against India, Holder has scored 307 runs at an average of 27.90 and a top score of 64*. He has also picked up 14 wickets, including a five-wicket haul to his name.

