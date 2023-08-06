WI vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd T20I – August 6, 2023

West Indies (WI) and India (IND) are set to face each other in the second game of the five-match T20I series on Sunday, August 6. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the clash.

West Indies are currently 1-0 up in the series after winning the opening match by four runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. They will be looking to carry their momentum and take a 2-0 lead.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your WI vs IND Dream11 teams.

#3 Nicholas Pooran (WI) – 9 credits

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Nicholas Pooran looked among the most fluent batters in the first game and hence, he should be picked in fantasy teams for the WI vs IND match. In the first match, he carried on from where he left off in the Major League Cricket final against Seattle Orcas. Pooran scored 41 runs off 34 balls with two fours and as many sixes before Hardik Pandya accounted for his wicket.

#2 Jason Holder (WI) – 8 credits

South Africa v West Indies - 3rd One Day International

Jason Holder returned to international cricket after a break and made his mark right away. He won the Player of the Match award in the series opener after finishing with impressive figures of 4-1-19-2.

Holder bowled a wicket-maiden in the 16th over of India’s run-chase and it turned out to be crucial in the context of the match. He should be picked by fantasy users in their teams for the WI vs IND match.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (IND) – 8 credits

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Suryakumar Yadav has been a brute force in the T20 format for India over the last year. In the first game, the right-handed batter hit two fours and a six on his way to scoring 21 off as many balls. Just when he was looking to tee off, Jason Holder accounted for his prized wicket. He should be picked in fantasy teams for the WI vs IND match.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in the WI vs IND match? Suryakumar Yadav (India) Jason Holder (West indies) 0 votes