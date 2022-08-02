WI v IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I - August 2, 2022

West Indies and India will square off in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday, August 2, at Warner Park in St Kitts.

The series is leveled 1-1 after West Indies bounced back with a five-wicket win in the second T20I. Bowling first, they bundled a strong Indian batting line-up for just 138 runs courtesy of a stellar six wicket-haul from pacer Obed McCoy. None of the Indian batters could play a big innings as failed to post a big enough total.

A fine half-century from Brandon King (68) at the top, followed by an unbeaten quick-fire 19-ball 31 from Devon Thomas, helped West Indies get over the line in the second T20I. They never looked in trouble during the run-chase and finished the game comfortably.

This is a crucial game for both sides as they will be keen to take a lead in the five-match T20I series.

That said, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI v IND contest.

India captain Rohit Sharma had a good outing in the opening T20I, scoring a 44-ball 64. He is a clean striker of the ball and a powerful batter. Rohit failed in the second game, getting out for a first-ball duck.

However, the skipper will surely want to bounce back in this crucial game and lead from the front with the willow. The right-handed opener has amassed 3443 runs in his T20I career, having played 130 matches at a strike-rate of 139.67.

Rohit can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition should he get going.

#2 Obed McCoy (WI)

Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy is the leading wicket-taker for West Indies in this T20I series so far. He has picked up seven wickets in two games. McCoy rattled the Indian batting line-up in the second match as he picked up six wickets, giving away just 17 runs in his four overs. He was awarded the Player of the Match for his scintillating performance as well.

West Indies will expect him to carry this momentum into the third game and help them take a 2-1 lead in the series.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is a key asset to the Indian team, particularly in this format. He brings great balance to the side with his all-round abilities.

Hardik scored a crucial 31 run-knock in the previous game and was the top-scorer for India. He was also effective with the ball, picking up a wicket and giving away only 22 runs in his four overs. India will bank on another all-round performance from him to win this contest.

