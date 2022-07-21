WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the first ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday, July 22.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli have been given a break, paving the way for fringe Indian players like Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson to state their credentials in the format. Although India will start as the favorites, they will need to be wary of what a young yet talented Windies side is capable of. The West Indies will be eager to return to winning ways in this format with a lot riding on the shoulders of Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracker of a game beckons in Trinidad.

WI vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie.

Match Details

WI vs IND, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 22nd July 2022, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

A competitive track is expected at the Queen's Park Oval with some help likely to be on offer for both the pacers and spinners. Although there could be some movement on offer early on for the pacers, the batters will look to make full use of the powerplay phase. The pitch is expected to slow down as the match progresses, bringing the spinners into play in the middle overs. A change of pace will be key in the backend of the innings, with 260-270 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s WI vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope: Shai Hope didn't have the best of times in the ODIs against Bangladesh, failing to get a big one at the top of the order. Regardless, Hope is one of the best ODI batters in the world, with his record speaking for itself. Against the Indians, Hope averages about 45 with the bat with six scores of fifty and above to his name. Given his knack for scoring big runs in the format, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead India in the absence of Rohit Sharma and has a point to prove in regards to his batting performance. Like Hope, Dhawan comes into the series on the back of a poor run of form against England. The southpaw has been a consistent performer for India, scoring heaps of runs at the top of the order. With his experience bound to come in handy, he is a good addition to your WI vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja had a decent time in the England ODIs, chipping in with valuable contributions with both the bat and ball. He is one of the premier all-rounders in the world with his batting prowess improving in leaps and bounds over the last few seasons. With the conditions also likely to suit him, he could be backed to sustain his form against the Windies.

Bowler

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein has been West Indies' best bowler in white-ball cricket over the last year or so, using his accuracy and tactical nous to good effect. In addition to his tidy left-arm spin, Akeal packs a punch with the bat as well. Given his skill-set and recent form, Akeal is a must-have in your WI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Jason Holder (WI)

Shikhar Dhawan (IND)

Important stats for WI vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran - 1293 runs in 46 ODI matches, Average: 34.95

Mohammed Siraj - 7 wickets in 5 ODI matches, Average: 33.57

Yuzvendra Chahal - 111 wickets in 64 ODI matches, SR: 30.96

WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

WI vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akeal Hosein, Mohammed Siraj and Alzarri Joseph.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Akeal Hosein.

WI vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akeal Hosein, Mohammed Siraj and Gudakesh Motie.

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja. Vice-captain: Shai Hope.

