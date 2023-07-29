WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for India vs West Indies 2023, 2nd ODI

West Indies (WI) will take on India (IND) in the second ODI of the India vs West Indies 2023 series at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados on Saturday, July 29.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

After winning the Test series, India have started off the ODI series with a win. It was a close match but India managed to sneak out a five-wicket win. The visitors will be looking to seal the deal with a win in this match. On the other hand, West Indies will be desperate to draw levels and restore some prestige in the series.

WI vs IND Match Details

The second ODI of the India vs West Indies 2023 will be played on July 29 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. The match will commence at 7:00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WI vs IND, 2nd ODI, India vs West Indies 2023

Date and Time: July 29, 2023, Saturday; 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

WI vs IND, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kensington Oval will be slow. In the previous match, we saw that the wicket had a bit of moisture but was dry underneath. As the game progresses, there will be a lot of bite on it for the spinners. Batters will require to have patience and a total of around 250-260 might be a winning one.

WI vs IND Probable Playing XIs

WI Team/Injury News

Kevin Sinclair might get a chance in place of Yannic Cariah.

WI Probable Playing XI

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, and Gudakesh Motie.

IND Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IND Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Umran Malik.

WI vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan batted well in the last match while opening the innings. He looks like a good pick along with the West Indian skipper Shai Hope.

Batter - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has a good record against West Indies. He batted down the order in the last match and played a short cameo. But this time if the situation demands, Sharma might come up the order and then he might turn out to be a match-winner.

All-rounder - Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja did a great job with the ball picking up three wickets. He also played a shirt but important knock with the bat taking India across the line. Jadeja's overall form makes him a must-pick from the all-rounder section.

Bowler - Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav did a great job in the last match with the ball. He picked up four wickets and destroyed the West Indian batting line-up. Once again, Kuldeep is going to be a trump card for the visitors and he is a sure-shot pick for the match.

WI vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohit Sharma

As mentioned earlier, Rohit Sharma enjoy batting against the West Indians. If India bats first or has to chase a formidable total, Sharma will be seen opening the innings once again. If he comes to bat in the top order, he might well turn out to be a match-winner for India and hence keeping him as the captain or vice-captain will be a good option.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja showed good all-round form in the last match. With the second ODI being played at the same venue, it is expected that Jadeja will once again play a key role as a bowler. His batting might also be of great importance if India somehow lands into any sort of trouble. So, Jadeja looks like the safest bet to take as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for WI vs IND, 2nd ODI

Shai Hope

Ishan Kishan

Rohit Sharma

Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav

WI vs IND Match Expert Tips

We already saw in the first match, how the Indian bowling line-up outclassed their counterpart. The same may be expected in this match. So, a combination of 7-4 in favor of Indian players looks like a good choice for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Alick Athanaze

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Gudakesh Motie, Shardul Thakur, Jayden Seales

WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Alick Athanaze

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Gudakesh Motie, Mukesh Kumar, Kevin Sinclair