WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for India vs West Indies 2023, 4th T20I

West Indies (WI) will take on India (IND) in the fourth T20I of the India vs West Indies 2023 series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Saturday, August 12. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

West Indies managed to win the first two T20Is and take a 2-0 lead. However, India made a solid comeback in the third match of the series and won it convincingly by seven wickets. The series is currently poised at 2-1 in favour of West Indies. While, India will be looking to win the match and keep the series alive for the decider, West Indies will be going to seal the deal once more.

The stage is set for a cracker of a contest as both teams eye a very important win.

WI vs IND Match Details

The fourth T20I of the India vs West Indies 2023 will be played on August 12 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. The match will commence at 8:00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WI vs IND, 4th T20I, India vs West Indies 2023

Date and Time: August 12, 2023, Saturday; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

WI vs IND, Pitch Report

The pitch at Lauderhill will be good for batting in the first half. Out of the 14 games that have been played here 11 have been won by the team batting first. This gives us an idea that the captain winning the toss might look to bat first in the match.

WI vs IND Probable Playing XIs

WI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WI Probably Playing XI

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, and Obed McCoy.

IND Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IND Probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav.

WI vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Nicholas Pooran (Avg Points - 74)

Nicholas Pooran has been in great batting form since the MLC 2023. He has carried the form in this series and has till now done a great job. Pooran will be a must-pick for this game.

Batter - Suryakumar Yadav (Avg Points - 56.33)

Suryakumar Yadav has not been at his best at the beginning of the tournament. However, in the previous match, SKY reagined his form and looked his former self. He will play a key role for India in the next matches and will be a pretty important fantasy pick.

All-rounder - Hardik Pandya (Avg Points - 65.67)

Although we have not seen anything extraordinary from the Indian skipper in the series yet, Hardik has been decent with his performances. He delivered with the ball in the second match and is making consistent contributions with the bat in almost all the matches. Pandya looks like the best choice from the all-rounder section for this game.

Bowler - Kuldeep Yadav (Avg Points - 68.5)

Kuldeep Yadav has been impressive throughout this tour. He delivered in the ODIs and in the last T20I too he gave a great performance with the ball. With the form behind his back, Kuldeep looks like a great pick from the bowlers category for this match.

WI vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill might look like the worst choice as the captain or the vice-captain for this match. But he has proved his class across all formats, and is expected to fire in this game. Although a very risky choice, Shubman Gill might be a differential choice as the captain or the vice-captain for this match.

Suryakumar Yadav

With the kind of form Suryakumar Yadav has found in the last match, he can win a game on his lone shoulders. SKY might be a very impactful choice as the top pick for this game.

Five Must-Picks for WI vs IND, 4th T20I

Suryakumar Yadav

Nicholas Pooran

Hardik Pandya

Kuldeep Yadav

Johnson Charles

WI vs IND Match Expert Tips

Keeping the playing conditions in mind it will be a better idea to wait for the toss. Keeping more impactful players from the team that wins the toss will be a good choice for this game.

WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 4th T20I, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Shubman Gill (c), Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Romario Shpeherd

WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 4th T20I, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Johnson Charles (c), Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Shubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd