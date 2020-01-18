WI vs IRE 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 19th, 2020

Ireland pulled off a major upset against the West Indies on Wednesday in a high-scoring encounter and with a series win in their sight for the visitors, the two teams will face off in the second T20I at Warner Park on Sunday.

Unlike their approach in the ODI series, Ireland went big from ball one with Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien registering the highest powerplay score in T20Is and will hold the key for the Andrew Balbirnie-led side.

Despite a loss from the opening game of the contest, West Indies will still be considered as the favourites to claim a win from this match, with the hosts housing a good understanding of the pitch and weather conditions.

With the Ireland side proving a point that they aren't pushovers in the first game, a very competitive game is on the cards at St. Kitts. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for WI vs IRE.

WI vs IRE Teams

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh and Kesrick Williams.

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Mark Adair, Josh Little, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin and Craig Young

Playing 11 Updates

West Indies

The home side aren't expected to make any changes for this game. While Simmons and Lewis have done well recently, Hetmyer and Pooran hold the key in their middle order. To complement their explosiveness, the experience of Pollard does serve them well with Dwayne Bravo's inclusion also helping the cause. Sherfane Rutherford should keep his place in the side as the designated finisher. Sheldon Cottrell will lead the bowling attack with Kesrick Williams and Hayden Walsh featuring in the unit as well.

Possible XI: Lewis, Simmons, Hetmyer, Pooran(WK), Pollard(C), Rutherford, Bravo, Pierre, Walsh, Cottrell and Williams.

Ireland

As for the visitors, no changes are expected after a good win in the previous game. They have a nice balance in the side with Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling showcasing their all-out attack approach in the shortest format.

The presence of Andy Balbirnie in the top order complements them well with Gareth Delany and Harry Tector adding some extra solidity in the middle order. They have a long batting unit with the duo of Simi Singh and George Dockrell doubling up as all-rounders. Craig Young and Joshua Little will once again be crucial for the Irish while Mark Adair could be brought in for McCarthy, who was expensive in Grenada.

Possible XI: Stirling, O'Brien, Balbirnie (C), Delany, Tector, Wilson(WK), Dockrell, Simi, Young, Little and Adair/McCarthy.

Match Details

West Indies vs Ireland, 2nd T20

19th January 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Warner Park, St. Kitts

Pitch Report

As seen in last year's CPL, a competitive pitch awaits the two side in Warner Park with ample help on offer for the bowlers. There will be some swing available for the new ball bowlers with the powerplay overs being crucial to either team's cause. Although the pitch might slow down as the game progresses, batting second would be the ideal scenario for either side in this crucial game.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran is the preferred wicket-keeper ahead of Gary Wilson with the southpaw showing his striking ability in the previous game. Although Pooran wasn't able to take the Windies home, he should be able to make amends on Sunday. Wilson could also be picked as the second wicket-keeper in order to accommodate more established players in the other departments.

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons missed out in Grenada and will be itching to come good in this game. While Simmons is one option, Lewis has been in good form over the course of the tour and is bound to be a popular pick among the fantasy teams. After his match-winning knock of 95 in the previous game, Paul Stirling also warrants a place in the side while Andy Balbirnie should get the nod ahead of Kevin O'Brien for this game.

Allrounders: In spite of West Indies conceding 208 runs, Dwayne Bravo held his own with figures of 2/28 in his four overs. He is a must-have player in the side along with Simi Singh, who could be vital with his off-spin. Kieron Pollard is a decent pick as well and could be picked as the third all-rounder if the Windies are to bat first.

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell is the West Indies' best bowler in this format and showed his class in the death overs in the first T20. He should be picked in the fantasy side along with the likes of Hayden Walsh and Khary Pierre. While Kesrick Williams is a decent candidate with his variations, Joshua Little should also get the nod with his ability to trouble the batsmen with awkward bounce. He picked three wickets in the previous game and will be key with the ball for Ireland.

Captain: West Indian openers Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons are great options for captaincy with their experience coming in handy. Both of them should get some runs under their belt as the Windies look to level the series. While Hayden Walsh also presents a decent case for the multiplier options, Paul Stirling's exploits in the previous game also make him a worthwhile candidate.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Nicholas Pooran, Paul Stirling, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lendl Simmons, Andy Balbirnie, Dwayne Bravo, Simi Singh, Joshua Little, Sheldon Cottrell and Hayden Walsh.

Captain: Evin Lewis, Vice-Captain: Hayden Walsh

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Nicholas Pooran, Paul Stirling, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Andy Balbirnie, Dwayne Bravo, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell and Kesrick Williams.

Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling