WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd ODI - January 13th, 2022

West Indies (WI) and Ireland (IRE) will lock horns in the second ODI of their three-match series on Thursday, January 13, at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Kieron Pollard-led West Indies are leading the series 1-0 after beating Ireland by 24 runs in the first ODI. Batting first, West Indies were bowled out for 269 in 48.5 overs. Shamarh Brooks starred for the hosts with a 93-run knock, while captain Pollard scored a 69-run knock off 66 deliveries. Mark Adair and Craig Young took three wickets apiece for Ireland.

In response, Andrew Balbirnie scored a beautiful 71-run knock, while Harry Tector contributed 53. Andy McBrine and George Dockrell registered 30-plus knocks. However, the visitors fell short, as they managed only 245 runs before getting bowled out.

For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd picked up three wickets apiece. Ireland will miss Andrew Balbirnie, who has contracted COVID-19, in the second game. In his absence, Paul Stirling will be the stand-in captain.

The spotlight will be on veteran opener William Porterfield, who has been failing consistently for a long time. He bagged a duck in the first ODI, so a lot is expected from him in the second ODI.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI vs IRE contest.

#3 Andy McBrine (IRE)

England vs Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series

Andy McBrine, the bowling all-rounder, promoted himself up the order, with Ireland chasing in the first ODI. He made a 34 off 50 deliveries before retiring hurt. However, he is expected to be fit for this clash.

Moreover, he picked up two wickets in that game, conceding 52 runs in eight overs at an economy rate of 6.5. With Brine expected to contribute in both batting and bowling, he could be a good multiplier option for this game.

#2 Paul Stirling (IRE)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Birmingham Bears - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Paul Stirling missed out in the first ODI, after testing positive for COVID-19. However, he will be back in the second ODI to replace regular captain Andrew Balbirnie. Stirling should open the innings, in the absence of Balbirnie.

Moreover, he is expected to roll his arm in the powerplay overs, and could provide a few crucial breakthroughs with the ball too.

#1 Roston Chase (WI)

West Indies vs Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Roston Chase couldn't do much in the first One Day International with both bat and ball. He could only score one run and failed to pick up any wicket in his five-over quota. However, when the chips are down, the all-rounder is expected to come out all guns blazing.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the hosts lose early wickets in the powerplay, Roston Chase would be the perfect player to bail the team out.

Edited by Bhargav