WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd ODI - January 16th, 2022

West Indies and Ireland will lock horns in the third and final ODI of their three-match series on January 16, Sunday, at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

After losing the first ODI, Ireland made a strong comeback to win the second to level the series. With Paul Stirling taking up the captaincy, the visitors put up an inspirational effort to win a rain-curtailed contest.

West Indies were bowled out for 269 in the first ODI. Mark Adair and Craig Young picked up three wickets apiece for Ireland. In response, the visitors could only manage 245. For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd picked up three wickets apiece.

In the second game, West Indies were bowled out for 229 in 48 overs, thanks to the lower order's heroics with the willow. Andy McBrine stole the limelight with a four-for for Ireland. The visitors reached 168-5 in 32.3 overs before the skies opened up, forcing the game to be called off. Ireland were declared the winner by DLS method.

The momentum is with Ireland ahead of the series decider. However, West Indies will look to end the series on a winning note, which should make for an enticing contest.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI vs IRE game.

#3 Shamarh Brooks (WI)

St Kitts Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Shamarh Brooks smacked 93 off 89 balls, with nine fours and three sixes, in the first ODI. In the second game, he continued his good form, scoring 43 off 64 deliveries, hitting five fours. Considering the form he is in, he is expected to put up another brilliant display with the willow on Sunday.

#2 Roston Chase (WI)

West Indies vs Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

All-rounder Roston Chase is yet to put up a good show in the ODI series. However, he is known to put up top-class performances when series are at stake. He has excelled with both bat and ball, so he is expected to put up a brilliant show in the series decider.

#1 Andy McBrine (IRE)

Andy McBrine is one of the most improved all-rounders in the game. He scored 34 and picked up two wickets in the first ODI.

He went on to put up another strong performance with both bat and ball in the second ODI as well. He picked up a four-wicket haul and also scored 35, making him one to watch out for on Sunday.

Edited by Bhargav