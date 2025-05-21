WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Tour of Ireland 2025, 1st ODI

The 1st ODI of the West Indies Tour of Ireland 2025 will see West Indies (WI) squaring off against Ireland (IRE) at The Village Stadium in Dublin on Wednesday, May 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

West Indies won their last ODI series against Bangladesh by 3-0. They won the last match by four wickets. Ireland, on the other hand, lost their last ODI series to Zimbabwe by 2-1. They lost the last match by a massive margin of nine wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 15 head-to-head matches. West Indies have won 11 matches while Ireland have been victorious in only three matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

Ad

Trending

WI vs IRE Match Details

The 1st ODI of the West Indies Tour of Ireland 2025 will be played on May 21 at The Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin. The game is set to take place at 3:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI vs IRE, 1st ODI Match

Date and Time: 21st May 2025, 3:15 PM IST

Ad

Venue: The Village Stadium, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch at The Village Stadium in Dublin is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the second innings.

WI vs IRE Form Guide

WI - Will be playing their first match

IRE - Will be playing their first match

WI vs IRE Probable Playing XI

WI Playing XI

Ad

No injury updates

Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Matthew Humphreys, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Stephen Doheny

WI vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ad

Shai Hope

Shai Hope is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. Lorcan Tucker is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Brandon King

Evin Lewis and Brandon King are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Brandon King is a hard hitter who can smash a lot of runs in today's match. He can play a good innings against Ireland. Paul Stirling is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

Roston Chase

Harry Tector and Roston Chase are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Roston Chase will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. Andy McBrine is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Alzarri Joseph was in great form in the recent ODI matches. He is expected to trouble Ireland batters with his pace. Joshua Little is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

WI vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Shai Hope

Shai Hope is one of the most crucial picks from West Indies as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team.

Roston Chase

Roston Chase is another crucial pick from West Indies as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for WI vs IRE, 1st ODI Match

Roston Chase

Shai Hope

Gudakesh Motie

Harry Tector

Brandon King

West Indies vs Ireland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Indies vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Hope, L Tucker

Ad

Batters: E Lewis, A Balbirnie, P Stirling, B King

All-rounders: R Chase, H Tector

Bowlers: G Motie, A Joseph, J Little

West Indies vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Hope, L Tucker

Ad

Batters: E Lewis, P Stirling, B King

All-rounders: R Chase, H Tector, A McBrine

Bowlers: G Motie, A Joseph, B McCarthy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️