WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Tour of Ireland 2025, 2nd ODI

The 2nd ODI match of the West Indies Tour of Ireland 2025 will see West Indies (WI) squaring off against Ireland (IRE) at The Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin on Friday, May 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ireland won the 1st ODI match against West Indies by a massive margin of 124 runs. Andy Balbirnie played a match-winning knock of 112 runs in 138 balls. Paul Stirling and Harry Tector smashed half centuries. Barry McCarthy and George Dockrell led the bowling unit with a total of 7 wickets amongst themselves.

These two teams have played a total of 16 head-to-head matches. West Indies have won 11 matches while Ireland have been victorious in only 4 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

WI vs IRE Match Details

The 2nd ODI match of the West Indies Tour of Ireland 2025 will be played on May 23 at The Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin. The game is set to take place at 3:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI vs IRE, 2nd ODI Match

Date and Time: May 23, 2025, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: The Village Stadium, Malahide, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch at The Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. The last match played here was the 1st ODI match between Ireland and West Indies, where a total of 482 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

WI vs IRE Form Guide

WI - L

IRE - W

WI vs IRE Probable Playing XI

WI Playing XI

No injury updates

Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Tom Mayes

WI vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Shai Hope

Shai Hope is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. Lorcan Tucker is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He smashed 30 runs in the last match.

Batters

Andrew Balbirnie

Andrew Balbirnie and Brandon King are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Andrew Balbirnie is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs in today's match. He made 112 runs in the last match. Paul Stirling is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Roston Chase

Harry Tector and Roston Chase are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Roston Chase will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He scored 55 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. Justin Greaves is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Barry McCarthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Barry McCarthy and Alzarri Joseph. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Barry McCarthy was in great form in the recent ODI matches. He scalped 4 wickets in the last match. Joshua Little is another good bowler for today's match.

WI vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Shai Hope

Shai Hope is one of the most crucial picks from West Indies as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He made only 2 runs in the last match but you can expect a match winning from him in today's match.

Roston Chase

Roston Chase is another crucial pick from West Indies as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 55 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for WI vs IRE, 2nd ODI Match

Roston Chase

Shai Hope

Andrew Balbirnie

Harry Tector

Barry McCarthy

West Indies vs Ireland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Indies vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Hope, L Tucker

Batters: G Dockrell, A Balbirnie, P Stirling, B King

All-rounders: R Chase, H Tector

Bowlers: B McCarthy, A Joseph, M Forde

West Indies vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Hope

Batters: E Lewis, A Balbirnie, P Stirling, B King

All-rounders: R Chase, H Tector

Bowlers: B McCarthy, A Joseph, M Forde, J Little

