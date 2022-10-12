WI vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

The Netherlands (NED) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in a T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Wednesday, October 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WI vs NED 2022 Dream11 prediction.

West Indies had the perfect start to their T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures, beating the UAE comfortably. The likes of Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein have impressed and will be keen to sustain their momentum heading into the main tournament.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, are still searching for the perfect balance in the side and will be keen to put in a good performance today. A lot will ride on the shoulders of Bas de Leede. With both sides eyeing a crucial win, a cracking game beckons at the MCG.

WI vs NED Match Details

The fifth T20 World Cup warm-up match between the Netherlands and the West Indies will be played on October 12 at the MCG. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI vs NED, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match

Date and Time: 12th October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

WI vs NED probable playing 11s for today’s match

Netherlands injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Netherlands.

Netherlands probable playing 11

Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Shariz Ahmed, Fred Klaassen and Logan van Beek.

West Indies injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Sheldon Cottrell.

WI vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (46 off 31 vs UAE in the previous match)

Nicholas Pooran struck some form in the previous warm-up match, scoring 46 runs off just 31 balls. He is expected to continue batting in the middle order, where he strikes at over 130. Given his recent burst of form, Pooran should be a top pick for your WI vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Vikramjit Singh (31 off 38 vs Scotland in the previous match)

Although Vikramjit Singh struggled against Scotland with a knock of 31 runs in 38 balls, he is a technically sound batter. He is capable of scoring big runs and at a decent pace as well. With Vikram searching for some form before the main tournament, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Bas de Leede (4-0-20-3 vs Scotland in the previous match)

Bas de Leede has evolved into one of the Netherlands' most important players in recent weeks. He impressed with the ball in the previous warm-up match, picking up three wickets. He has a T20I strike rate of 112.64 and is likely to bat higher up the order, making for a fine selection in your WI vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Akeal Hosein (4-0-13-0 vs UAE in the previous match)

Akeal Hosein had a good outing against the UAE, conceding only 13 runs in his four overs. He has a decent record in T20Is, claiming 23 wickets at an average of 28.04. With his batting ability also adding value, Hosein is a good selection for your fantasy team.

WI vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede was impressive in the previous game with figures of 3/20 in his four overs against Scotland. While his bowling has been consistent, he is a viable option with the bat with four scores of fifty or more in his career. Given his all-round skill-set, De Leede is a fine captaincy choice for your WI vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Evin Lewis

Although Evin Lewis is making a late claim for a place in the starting XI, he scored only two runs against UAE. However, he has a brilliant record in this format, averaging 30.28 with a strike rate of 155. With Lewis due a big knock, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WI vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Brandon King 64(45) in the previous match Akeal Hosein 4-0-13-0 in the previous match Nicholas Pooran 46(31) in the previous match Max O'Dowd 43(36) in the previous match Bas de Leede 3/20 in the previous match

WI vs NED match expert tips

Netherlands keeper Scott Edwards is a fine player of both pace and spin and is expected to bat at No. 5 in this game. He scored 15 runs off 12 balls in the previous game and is capable of upping the ante when needed. Given his keeping skills as well, Edwards could be a game-changing selection in your WI vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your WI vs NED Dream11 Prediction team, click here!

WI vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WI vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: N Pooran, S Edwards

Batters: E Lewis (c), B King, M O'Dowd, V Singh

All-rounders: J Holder, B de Leede (vc)

Bowlers: A Hosein, A Joseph, F Klaassen

WI vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WI vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Pooran, S Edwards (c)

Batters: E Lewis, B King (vc), M O'Dowd, T Cooper

All-rounders: K Mayers, B de Leede

Bowlers: A Hosein, S Cottrell, F Klaassen

Poll : 0 votes