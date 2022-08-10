WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: 3 Players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I - August 11, 2022

West Indies host New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series on Thursday, August 11 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

West Indies recently hosted India in a five-match T20I series. They suffered a crushing 4-1 series defeat. After losing the opening game, they drew level with a win in the second match. However, they lost their next three matches on the trot.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have won their last three consecutive T20I series against Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands respectively. They have won all of their last seven matches and will aim to keep their unbeaten run going against the West Indies.

On that note, here’s a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side ahead of the first match.

#3 Jason Holder

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fifth T20I (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Jason Holder’s presence will be a big boost for the West Indies side in this series. Against India, he failed to deliver with the bat but is certainly capable of making key contributions with the willow as seen in the past as well.

Holder had a decent series with the ball against the Men in Blue, picking up five wickets from as many games. He has a total of 44 wickets from 42 T20Is at an average of 26.86 and a strike-rate of 19.4. West Indies will rely on him to deliver with both the bat and the ball.

#2 Martin Guptill

New Zealand v Netherlands - 1st T20 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

New Zealand’s seasoned opener Martin Guptill will be keen to come good and put up a consistent performance in this series with the bat. He has performed well for the Kiwis in this format over the years and carries a lot of experience as well.

Guptill has played 118 T20Is, scoring 3446 runs at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 135.99 with two centuries and 20 half-centuries to his name.

New Zealand will expect Guptill to fire at the top and get them off to a good start.

#1 Trent Boult

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2021 - Previews (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

New Zealand’s lead pacer Trent Boult is all set to make a return to the side in this series. Boult has been a consistent wicket-taker for them across formats and is expected to do well against the West Indies.

The left-arm seamer has played 44 T20Is in his career so far, picking up 62 wickets at an average of 21.69, a strike-rate of 16.0 and an economy-rate of 8.12.

Boult has the ability to pick up wickets both with the new ball and at the death as well, making him a certain threat to the West Indies batters.

LIVE POLL Q. Martin Guptill to score a fifty? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das