WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

New Zealand (NZ) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the first T20I at Sabina Park in Kingston on Wednesday, August 10.

After a relatively successful tour of Europe, New Zealand travel to the Caribbean with their big guns Trent Boult and Kane Williamson returning to action as well. The 2021 T20 World Cup finalists are a strong unit in this format and will fancy their chances of another T20I series win. West Indies, meanwhile, have not been in the best of form in white-ball cricket and would be keen to return to winning ways. New Zealand will hold the edge going into the game, but the Windies have enough firepower to clinch a win. All in all, an entertaining game is on the cards in Kingston.

WI vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy and Dominic Drakes.

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell/Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi.

Match Details

WI vs NZ, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 11th August 2022, 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at Sabina Park with enough help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle and keep wickets in hand. There could be a hint of variable bounce, keeping the bowlers interested throughout the game. Chasing will be the preferred option upon winning the toss, with anything over 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s WI vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran did not have a great series against India, unable to convert his starts into big ones in the top order. The southpaw is one of the most explosive batters in the world and has the experience of playing in a few franchise leagues across the globe. With Pooran due for a big knock, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson is back after spending time on the sidelines due to an injury. The Kiwi captain is a technically sound batter with a heap of experience in this format. Likely to bat at No. 3, Williamson can anchor an innings perfectly and shift gears at will, holding him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited game.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder, like Nicholas Pooran, did not have the best of outings against India. However, he showed glimpses of his ability with the ball, using his height and experience to good effect. He provides balance and depth to the side and given the conditions on offer, he should be a handy pick in your WI vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Trent Boult: Trent Boult is also back in New Zealand's T20I side after an injury layoff. He is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world, with his ability to swing the new ball being noteworthy. With the Windies struggling a touch against Arshdeep Singh, another left-armer, Boult could be a fine addition to your WI vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Jason Holder (WI)

Trent Boult (NZ)

Important stats for WI vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Shimron Hetmyer - 781 runs in 47 T20I matches, SR: 119.79

Devon Conway - 602 runs in 20 T20I matches, Average: 50.17

Lockie Ferguson - 31 wickets in 19 T20I matches, SR: 13.03

WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson and Obed McCoy.

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Jason Holder.

WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran. Vice-captain: Devon Conway.

