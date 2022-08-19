WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

New Zealand (NZ) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the second ODI at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday, August 19.

West Indies, despite missing some key players, pulled off a brilliant win against a full-strength New Zealand side in the first ODI. The likes of Akeal Hosein and Shamarh Brooks stepped up for the Windies, who will be eyeing a rare ODI series win over the Kiwis.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will bank on their experience and superior batting strength to come through in this must-win game. With the likes of Kane Williamson and Trent Boult on their roster, New Zealand will start as the favorites. But with momentum on West Indies' side, a cracker of a game beckons in Barbados.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this WI vs NZ match, click here!

WI vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph and Yannic Carriah.

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell/James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi/Michael Bracewell.

Match Details

WI vs NZ, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 19th August 2022, 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kensington Oval is a competitive one with there being ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get some movement with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. The pitch is on the slower side, keeping the spinners interested as well. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss, with anything over 240 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s WI vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran put in a decent performance in the previous game, scoring 28 runs in the middle order and giving some much-needed company to Shamarh Brooks. Pooran is one of West Indies' most important players, having scored 169 runs in his last four outings. He is an aggressive batter who can shift gears seamlessly, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson got off to a start in the previous game, but could not convert it into a big one. He looked solid during his knock of 34 (50), negotiating spin well in the middle overs. He is an experienced campaigner with over 150 ODIs under his belt, making him a good addition to your WI vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder stepped up with the ball in the absence of Jayden Seales and Gudakesh Motie, picking up two important wickets. The Windies all-rounder is effective across all phases of an innings and can add value with the bat in the lower-middle order as well. With Holder playing at his home ground as well, he could be a fine pick for your WI vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Trent Boult: Trent Boult is easing himself into international cricket, improving with each passing game. While Boult only managed one wicket in the T20I series, he managed to take two wickets in the first ODI itself, impressing in the powerplay phase. Boult is renowned for his swing-bowling ability and given the conditions on offer, he could be backed to be amongst the wickets today.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Shai Hope (WI)

Martin Guptill (NZ)

Important stats for WI vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Shamarh Brooks - 79(91) vs New Zealand in the previous ODI

Akeal Hosein - 3/28 vs New Zealand in the previous ODI

Trent Boult - 2/49 vs West Indies in the previous ODI

WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph.

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: Shai Hope.

WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Akeal Hosein.

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Jason Holder.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar