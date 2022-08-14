WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

New Zealand (NZ) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the third T20I at Sabina Park in Kingston on Sunday, August 14.

New Zealand have been the better of the two sides by some distance in the series, putting in two wonderful performances. While their batters have come up with the goods at times of need, their bowling unit has fired in unison on both occasions.

They will be keen to inflict a series whitewash over the Windies, who have lacked conviction in this format for quite some time now. However, they have a strong roster to fall back on and will fancy their chances of a win in this game. All in all, an entertaining game beckons with both sides looking to close the series out with a win.

WI vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh/Akeal Hosein.

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi.

Match Details

WI vs NZ, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 15th August 2022, 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sabina Park is a good one to bat on with there being little help on offer for the pacers. The pacers will look to hit the deck hard and take the pace off to make the most out of the surface. While the batters will look to take on the bowling in the middle phase, the spinners should get some turn on offer. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s WI vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Devon Conway: Devon Conway has been one of New Zealand's better batters over the last year or so, impressing across different positions in the batting unit. Likely to open the batting, Conway is a good player of both pace and spin and has a knack for scoring big runs. While Nicholas Pooran is a decent option as well, Conway's form makes him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer has blown hot and cold since his return to the national side with the bat. Despite his inconsistent form, Hetmyer is one of the most explosive batters in the world. He can tee off from ball one and has developed his finishing skills in the last few years, making him a good addition to your WI vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Despite not being in good form, Jason Holder remains integral to the Windies' fortunes in this format. The tall and lanky all-rounder is an experienced campaigner with some franchise league experience to his name as well. With conditions likely to suit his skill-set, Holder could be backed to put in a good performance.

Bowler

Trent Boult: Trent Boult is finding his feet in the series, showing glimpses of his ability with the new ball. He is a decent white-ball bowler who can hold his own across different phases. While his experience should serve him well, Boult has a knack for picking up wickets at times of need, holding him in good stead. With the left-armer due for a big performance, he is a good addition to your WI vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Jason Holder (WI)

Trent Boult (NZ)

Important stats for WI vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Obed McCoy - 3/40 vs New Zealand in the previous T20I

Glenn Phillips - 76(41) vs West Indies in the previous T20I

Mitchell Santner - 3/15 vs West Indies in the previous T20I

WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Obed McCoy.

Captain: Devon Conway. Vice-captain: Shimron Hetmyer.

WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Obed McCoy.

Captain: Jason Holder. Vice-captain: Devon Conway.

