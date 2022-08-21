WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

West Indies (WI) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns in the third ODI at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday, August 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WI vs NZ Dream11 - prediction and tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the third ODI.

After a slow start, New Zealand leveled the series earlier in the week. With the likes of Trent Boult and Finn Allen in fine form, the Kiwis will start as the clear favorites. However, West Indies have a strong roster to fall back on and will rely on home conditions to serve them well. With the series on the line, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Barbados.

WI vs NZ Match Details, 3rd ODI

The final game of the three-match ODI series will be played on August 21 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI vs NZ, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 21st August 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Live Streaming: Fancode

WI vs NZ pitch report for 3rd ODI

The pitch in Barbados has been on the slower side with the average first-innings score in the series being just 201. There is enough help on offer for the pacers, with New Zealand's new ball duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee accounting for 11 wickets in two matches. Although batters are likely to find it tough to get going, there is value in spending some time out in the middle.

In this series:

Matches Won by Teams Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Teams Bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 201

Average 2nd-innings score: 177

WI vs NZ ODI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

West Indies: LLLWL

New Zealand: WWWLW

WI vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

West Indies Injury/Team News

- No changes are expected for the West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph and Kevin Sinclair.

New Zealand Injury/Team News

- New Zealand could bring in Ish Sodhi, adding another frontline spin option given the conditions.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi/James Neesham.

WI vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shai Hope (42 runs in this series, Average: 21.00)

Shai Hope is perhaps West Indies' best batter in this format, averaging 48.38 with the bat. However, Hope has only scored 42 runs in the series, struggling to get going in the powerplay overs. But given his consistency and ability, Hope is a good wicketkeeper option for this WI vs NZ game.

Top Batter Pick

Finn Allen (121 runs in this series, Average: 60.50)

Finn Allen had a coming-of-age performance in the previous game, scoring 96 out of New Zealand's total tally of 212. He is an attack-minded batter who has improved his gameplay against spin. With form on his side as well, Allen is a must-have in your WI vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jason Holder (5 wickets in this series, Average: 12.60)

Jason Holder has been superb with the ball in the series, picking up five wickets at an average of 12.60. Playing at his home ground, Holder has used the conditions brilliantly. With the lanky all-rounder capable of scoring valuable runs down the order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Akeal Hosein (5 wickets in this series, Average: 15.80)

Akeal Hosein is a promising youngster who has had a bright start to his ODI career. He has picked up 44 wickets in 28 ODIs, including five in the series. The left-arm spinner is also a valuable asset with the bat, holding him in good stead.

WI vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Devon Conway

Devon Conway is one of the best batters in the world with an ODI average of 47.00, albeit after only five matches. The southpaw is capable of scoring big runs and has some experience to fall back on as well, making him a fine captaincy option for your WI vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein has been West Indies' go-to bowler in the shorter formats, having picked up five wickets in this series as well. In addition to his bowling exploits, Hosein is handy with the bat, with an ODI fifty to his name as well. Given the conditions, Hosein could be a brilliant choice for your WI vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WI vs NZ, 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Finn Allen 121 runs in 2 matches Nicholas Pooran 30 runs in 2 matches Jason Holder 5 wickets in 2 matches Akeal Hosein 5 wickets in 2 matches Tim Southee 6 wickets in 2 matches

WI vs NZ match expert tips 3rd ODI

Devon Conway is one of the better players of spin in the Kiwi squad. While his position in the batting unit is subject to Kane Williamson's status, Conway should feel at home against Yannic Cariah and Akeal Hosein, both spinners who turn the ball into left-handers. With Conway also due a big score, he could be the differential pick in your WI vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Head To Head League

WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Finn Allen

Batter: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (c), Shamarh Brooks

All-Rounder: Jason Holder (vc)

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Grand League

WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope (c), Finn Allen

Batter: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (vc), Keacy Carty

All-Rounder: Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

