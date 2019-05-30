WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - May 31st, 2019

Former ICC Cricket World Cup holders West Indies and Pakistan begin their 2019 campaign as they face each other at Trent Bridge as they look to set the tone for the rest of their campaign.

Pakistan come into this match on the back of a 12 matches winless streak but have unearthed a lot of positives over the period with the likes of Imam ul Haq and Imad Wasim excelling in English conditions. Their record in England is noteworthy with quality swing bowlers ever-present in their yesteryear triumphs.

On the other hand, West Indies have in their possession a supremely talented side capable of competing against the best sides in the world. With Andre Russell and Evin Lewis returning to the national fold as part of the World Cup squad, the Windies look set to have a good summer in England. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

Pakistan

Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

Playing XI Updates

West Indies

After a dream warm-up game against the Kiwis, West Indies seem to have found their strongest XI with Andre Russell and Jason Holder reveling with the bat. Kemar Roach and Sheldon Cottrell sealed their place with a great performance in the very same match while one of Carlos Brathwaithe or Oshane Thomas should complete the bowling attack for the Kiwis.

Out-of-form batsman Darren Bravo should get the nod for the first game at number four while the explosive Shimron Hetmyer plays the floater's role.

Possible XI: Lewis, Gayle, Hope(WK), Bravo, Hetmyer, Holder(C), Russell, Nurse, Roach, Cottrell and Brathwaithe/Thomas.

Pakistan

Inspite of their famed pace-attack being their strength traditionally, it has been their batting that has done them a world of good over the last few months with Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq starring for the Pakistanis. While Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz proved their worth in the solitary practice game, the likes of Amir and Shaheen still vie for a place in the side.

Shadab Khan should play as the primary spinner alongside Imad Wasim with the option of Mohammad Hafeez also available.

Possible XI: Imam, Zaman, Azam, Hafeez, Malik, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Wasim, Shadab, Hasan, Wahab and Aamir/Shaheen

Match Details

West Indies vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 2

31st May 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

A flat track awaits the two teams with the previous game played here between Pakistan and England yielding 681 runs over the course of the match. With the asymmetrical dimensions of the ground, spinners could come into the play in the middle overs while pacers should get some help up front with the new ball.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Not many players come into this World Cup in the form Shai Hope is in with a century in the second warm-up game being just the tip of the iceberg. He is a must have in this side while Sarfaraz Ahmed is overlooked owing to his lowly batting position.

Batsmen: Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are great options as well for the fantasy team with their good records in English conditions. The returning Evin Lewis is also one to watch out for with his career-best scoring come in the UK itself. One of Shimron Hetmyer or Chris Gayle should suffice as the fourth batting option.

Allrounders: IPL 2019 MVP Andre Russell is a must have in the side while the likes of Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim are also possibilities. Jason Holder's all-round abilities also make him a decent option with the Barbados all-rounder batting at number six and using the long handle to good use

Bowlers: Hasan Ali is a great option considering his exploits in Pakistan's successful run in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Along with him, Sheldon Cottrell and Wahab Riaz are ideal candidates with their ability in the death bound to bring in a few points.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman and Shai Hope are the preferred options for captaincy given the nature of the pitch and their current form. Along with them, all-rounder Andre Russell should also prove to be a good option with the Jamaican set to bowl a lot more overs in the middle phase of the innings.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz. Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, Fakhar Zaman, Fakhar Zaman, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Shadab Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz. Captain: Shai Hope