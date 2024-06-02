WI vs PNG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match – June 2

West Indies (WI) and Papua New Guinea (PNG) will lock horns with each other in a Group C match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 2. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the contest.

West Indies will go into the game as favorites. They are in impressive form after they recently beat South Africa 3-0 in a bilateral T20I series. PNG, on the other, would be looking to put in a strong performance.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI vs PNG game:

#3 Brandon King (WI) – 7.5 credits

West Indies v England - 2nd T20I

Brandon King has been in excellent form with the bat. Captaining the Caribbean team in the T20I series against the Proteas, he scored 159 in three games at an average of 53 with a top score of 79. Overall, the right-handed batter has 10 half-centuries to his name in T20Is with a top score of 85 not out. He should be a part of the WI vs PNG Dream11 teams for today's game.

Trending

#2 Nicholas Pooran (WI) – 8.5 credits

West Indies v Australia Warm-Up - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Nicholas Pooran looked in ominous touch in the warm-up match against Australia. He scored 75 runs off 25 balls at a strike rate of 300. Having hit five fours and eight sixes, the left-handed batter gave a glimpse of what is to come in the World Cup. Recently, Pooran completed 7000 runs in T20 cricket and hence, should be picked in Dream11 teams for the WI vs PNG game.

#1 Gudakesh Motie (WI) – 6 credits

West Indies v England - 5th T20I

Gudakesh Motie has played only eight T20Is and has taken 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.93. But in the recent T20I series against the Proteas, the left-arm spinner was at the top of his game. In three matches, he accounted for eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.18. Fantasy users should include him in their WI vs PNG Dream11 teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback