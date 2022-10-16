WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 3

The third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will have West Indies (WI) taking on Scotland (SCO) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, October 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WI vs SCO Dream11 prediction.

Two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies start in the group phase this year, having to earn their spot in Super 12 in the opening week. While Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle are no longer active in international cricket, West Indies have a youthful team capable of beating any team on their day. However, they are up against a talented Scotland side, which featured in the Super 12 phase last year in Dubai. Although they start as the underdogs, Scotland has a nice balance in the side with George Munsey being the key at the top of the order. With both teams eager to start their campaign with a win, an entertaining game beckons in Hobart.

WI vs SCO Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The third fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between West Indies and Scotland will be played on October 17 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI vs SCO, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 3

Date and Time: 17th October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

WI vs SCO pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 3

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is a good one to bat on with the average first innings total being 182 across three matches. The pacers will hold the key on the bowling front, accounting for 70% of the wickets at this venue. The asymmetric dimensions of the ground could go against the spinners, who will have to be smart in the way they operate. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss with the pitch not expected to change much.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 182

2nd-innings score: 167

WI vs SCO Form Guide

West Indies: WLL

Scotland: WLL

WI vs SCO probable playing 11s for today’s match

West Indies injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis/Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy and Yannic Cariah/Raymon Reifer

Scotland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Scotland.

Scotland probable playing 11

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Craig Wallace, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey and Brad Wheal

WI vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (69 matches, 1403 runs, SR: 130.27)

Nicholas Pooran is perhaps West Indies' best batter in this format with 1403 runs at a strike-rate of 130.27. While he has not been in the best of forms of late, Pooran did score 46 runs in the warm-up match against UAE. Given his ability to score quick runs, he is a top pick for your WI vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

George Munsey (52 matches, 1317 runs, Average: 27.44)

George Munsey, like Nicholas Pooran, is an explosive batter who has made a habit of taking on the bowlers in the powerplay. He boasts of a T20I strike-rate of 144.73. With eight scores of fifty or more in 51 innings, Munsey is a good choice for your WI vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Richie Berrington (75 matches, 1717 runs, 28 wickets)

Richie Berrington comes into this game on the back of a good warm-up match performance against Netherlands. He scored a 29-ball 41 and put in an economical shift with the ball. The conditions in Hobart should suit Berrington, who is a fine selection in your WI vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alzarri Joseph (7 matches, 10 wickets, ER: 7.71)

Alzarri Joseph has been in stellar form for West Indies this year, picking 10 wickets with an economy rate of 7.71. In West Indies' last series against Australia, Joseph impressed with five wickets in two matches at an average of 7.60. Given his form, Joseph is a must-have in your WI vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

WI vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers is in decent form in T20s, scoring 366 runs in 12 CPL 2022 matches. Apart from his brilliance with the bat, Mayers is a wonderful exponent of swing with the new ball. With Mayers likely to play a role with bat and ball, he is a viable captaincy pick for your WI vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Richie Berrington

Richie Berrington is one of Scotland's best batters with an average of 31.22 in T20Is. He is expected to bat in the top-order, allowing him to maximize his batting potential. With Berrington likely to take up the sixth bowler's role as well, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your WI vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Nicholas Pooran 1403 runs in 69 matches Jason Holder 46 wickets in 46 matches Alzarri Joseph 10 wickets in 7 matches George Munsey 1317 runs in 52 matches Mark Watt 57 wickets in 48 matches

WI vs SCO match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Alzarri Joseph has had a fine couple of weeks with the ball, picking five wickets in two matches against Australia. He relies on his height and ability to hit the deck hard, which should be a useful ploy in Hobart. Given Joseph's recent form, he could be a fine pick in your WI vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batter: Richie Berrington, Brandon King, George Munsey, Rovman Powell

Allrounder: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers

Bowler: Mark Watt, Akeal Hosein, Brad Wheal, Alzarri Joseph

WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batter: Richie Berrington, Brandon King, George Munsey, Calum MacLeod

Allrounder: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers

Bowler: Mark Watt, Odean Smith, Brad Wheal, Alzarri Joseph

