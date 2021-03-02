WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 1st T20I - March 4th, 2021

The first T20I between West Indies and Sri Lanka will take place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Thursday.

West Indies are back in T20I action after a disappointing series loss against New Zealand. They will be looking to return to winning ways as they kickstart their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup, which will take place in India later this year. While Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo will add some much-needed balance to the side, Chris Gayle's return boosts the Windies' already-strong batting unit. Also, Fidel Edwards' inclusion will only improve their chances of winning the first T20I.

However, Sri Lanka are no pushovers by any means. Although the Asian nation are missing some key players, they are still a force to be reckoned with in the T20 format. With the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Thisara Perera holding the fort, the Sri Lankans should pose a strong challenge.

While Sri Lanka are the underdogs ahead of the game and the series, they have a youthful squad capable of beating the Windies. But playing in home conditions tips the scales in West Indies' favor.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Akeal Hosein

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Angelo Mathews (C), Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep and Lakshan Sandakan/Akila Dhananjaya

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

Date: 4th February 2021, at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

The Coolidge Cricket Ground assists both the bowlers and the batsmen. While the pacers should get some movement off the surface, the spinners will be key in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a par score at the venue.

WI vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs SL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Chandimal, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Fidel Edwards, Dwayne Bravo, Dushmantha Chameera and Suranga Lakmal

Captain: Chris Gayle; Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Angelo Mathews, Kieron Pollard, Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Fidel Edwards, Dwayne Bravo, Dushmantha Chameera and Fabian Allen

Captain: Chris Gayle; Vice-captain: Dinesh Chandimal