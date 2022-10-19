The eighth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see West Indies (WI) take on Zimbabwe (ZIM) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WI vs ZIM Dream11 prediction.

West Indies had a woeful outing against Scotland with none of their batters able to get going. Their backs are up against the walls with this being a must-win game for them. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, were impressive against Ireland with Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani standing out with the bat and ball, respectively. While West Indies will start as the favorites, Zimbabwe have a strong bowling attack capable of holding its own against the very best. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking game beckons in Hobart.

WI vs ZIM Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The eighth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be played on October 19 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI vs ZIM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 8

Date and Time: 19th October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

WI vs ZIM pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 8

The average first-innings total in Hobart in the tournament reads 167. The powerplay phase will be key with nine out of 31 wickets falling in the first six overs across both games. A change of pace and hitting the deck hard on a short length has been effective, with pacers picking up over 60 percent of the wickets so far. Both matches so far have been won by teams batting first and might lure teams into batting first upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 167

2nd-innings score: 129

WI vs ZIM Form Guide

West Indies: LLL

Zimbabwe: LWW

WI vs ZIM probable playing 11s for today’s match

West Indies injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy.

Zimbabwe injury/team news

No injury concerns for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.

WI vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (70 matches, 1407 runs, SR: 129.56)

Nicholas Pooran did not have the best of outings against Scotland, scoring just four runs. He has a decent record in this format, scoring 1407 runs with a strike rate of 129.56. With Pooran due for a big knock, he is a top pick for your WI vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Wesley Madhevere (37 matches, 817 runs, Average: 23.34)

Wesley Madhevere looked in good touch in the previous game, scoring a 19-ball 22, including four boundaries. The young all-rounder is a talented batter who is striking in excess of 120 in the format. With Madhevere scoring seven fifties in 37 matches, he is a good addition to your WI vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (82 off 48 in the previous match vs Ireland)

Sikandar Raza has been the standout batter in the competition so far with a brilliant knock of 82 against Ireland. The Zimbabwean all-rounder has been in sensational form all year, averaging in excess of 40 in this format. With Raza also chipping in with his off-spin, he is a must-have in your WI vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alzarri Joseph (8 matches, 12 wickets, ER: 7.62)

Alzarri Joseph was in top form with the ball against Scotland, churning out figures of 2/28 in his four overs. He has been West Indies' best bowler this year, picking up 12 wickets in eight matches. With his style of bowling likely to be effective at the venue, Joseph is another must-have in your WI vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

WI vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers was one of the better performers in the Windies' rather abject performance against Scotland, scoring 20 runs in 13 balls. While Mayers is a fine batting option, he should take the new ball for West Indies as well. With his all-round skills bound to come into play, Mayers is a viable captaincy choice in your WI vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Sean Williams

Sean Williams has been a top performer for Zimbabwe, scoring over 1000 runs and picking 39 wickets in 59 matches. Although he did not score big runs in the previous game, he chipped in with a good performance with the ball. With Williams due for a big performance with both the bat and ball, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your WI vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Kyle Mayers 20(13) in the previous match Jason Holder 48 wickets in 47 matches Richard Ngarava 2/22 in the previous match Sikandar Raza 82(48) in the previous match Blessing Muzarabani 3/23 in the previous match

WI vs ZIM match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Zimbabwean batters were particularly brilliant against spin, scoring 52 runs in six overs against them. The likes of Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza are fine players of spin and given their recent form, Akeal Hosein could be avoided in your WI vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, click here!

WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Craig Ervine, Evin Lewis (c), Brandon King

All-rounders: Sean Williams (vc), Jason Holder, Sikandar Raza, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Craig Ervine, Evin Lewis, Brandon King

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Jason Holder, Wesley Madhevere (vc), Kyle Mayers (c)

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes