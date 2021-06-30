West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st unofficial T20 match - June 30th, 2021

West Indies Women A will lock horns with Pakistan Women A in the first unofficial T20 match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

Pakistan Women A are a stronger side on paper when compared to their opponents. West Indies Women A, on the other hand, will be well-versed with the conditions on offer at this venue.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the 1st unofficial T20 between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A.

#3 Shabika Gajnabi (West Indies Women A)

Right arm pacer Shabika Gajnabi will represent West Indies Women A in the three-match T20 series against Pakistan Women A. She is a must-pick for your Dream11 team as she has represented the senior side in the past.

Shabika has four wickets to her name from 12 international matches for the West Indian Women's side. She can come in handy with the bat as well and can add a few runs to the team's tally, which could prove to be crucial for the side.

#2 Sheneta Grimmond (West Indies Women A)

22-year-old off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond is a key pick for your Dream11 team as the pitch will assist spinners throughout the game. She represented West Indies Women between 2019 and 2020 and will look to break into the national side again with an excellent performance against Pakistan Women A.

Grimmond has three international victims to her name to date. She has also played a couple of key knocks in the past and will look to repeat the same and prove her worth.

#1 Sidra Nawaz (Pakistan Women A)

Pakistan Women A skipper Sidra Nawaz will be crucial for fetching you plenty of points during the 1st unofficial T20 between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A.

She has represented the Pakistan Women Cricket team in 52 WT20I matches to date. Sidra is expected to play a key role in the upcoming series and will guide the youngsters as well.

Taking her experience into consideration, she is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team.

