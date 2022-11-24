WI-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for West Indies Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19, Match 2

West Indies U19 (WI-W U19) will take on New Zealand U19 (NZ-W U19) in match 2 of the West Indies Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19 on Thursday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the WI-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

New Zealand won the last game against West Indies by one wicket and will look to win the series. West Indies will look to level the series, but New Zealand are a better team and expected to prevail.

WI-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Match Details

The second game of the West Indies Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19 series will be played on November 24 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WI-W U19 vs NZ-W U19, West Indies Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19, Match 2

Date and Time: November 24, 2022; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between West Indies and New Zealand saw 233 runs getting scored for the loss of 18 wickets in 39.4 overs.

WI-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Form Guide

WI-W U19 - L

NZ-W U19 - W

WI-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Probable Playing XIs

WI-W

No major injury update

Shunelle Sawh (wk), Trishan Holder, Realeanna Grimmond, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Lena Scott, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Kate Wilmot, Zaida James, KD Jazz Mitchell, Kenika Cassar

NZ-W

No major injury update

Izzy Gaze (wk), Olivia Gain, Abigale Gerken, Paige Loggenberg, Anna Browning, Emily Brosnahan, Nensi Patel, Makayla Templeton, Bree Illing, Amie Hucker, Natasha Codyre

WI-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Gaze

Gaze, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. S Sawh is another good pick.

Batters

A Gerken

R Grimmond and A Gerken are the two best batter picks. T Holder is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

A Munisar

N Patel and A Munisar are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Joseph is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Kumar

The top bowler picks are S Samaroo and A Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. O Bartlett is another good pick.

WI-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Munisar

Munisar is one of the best players in this game, as she bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks for the game. She scored 33 and took two wickets in the last game.

D Joseph

Joseph is one of the best picks, as she bowls at the death and bats in the lower middle order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She took two wickets in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for WI-W U19 vs NZ-W U19, Match 2

A Munisar

N Patel

D Joseph

A Kumar

R Grimmond

West Indies Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death-over bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captains could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Indies Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: I Gaze

Batters: A Gerken, N Cumberbatch, R Grimmond, T Holder

All-rounders: A Munisar, N Patel, D Joseph

Bowlers: A Kumar, S Samaroo, O Bartlett

West Indies Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19 Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: I Gaze

Batters: A Gerken, N Cumberbatch, R Grimmond

All-rounders: A Munisar, N Patel, D Joseph

Bowlers: A Kumar, S Samaroo, O Bartlett, B Illing

