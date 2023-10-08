WI-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Women Tour of Australia, Match 1

The 1st match of the West Indies Women Tour of Australia will see West Indies Women (WI-W) squaring off against Australia Women (AUS-W) at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday, October 8.

West Indies Women have recently lost the T20I series against Australia Women by 2-1. Australia Women, on the other hand, will begin the ODI series as clear favorites after their dominating performance in the T20I series.

West Indies Women will give it their all to win the match, but Australia Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

WI-W vs AUS-W: Match Details

The first match of the West Indies Women's tour of Australia will be played on October 8 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 5:05 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs AUS-W, Match 1

Date and Time: October 8, 2023, 5:05 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially the pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Choosing bowlers and all-rounders is always preferable in women's matches.

WI-W vs AUS-W Form Guide

WI-W - Will be playing their first match

AUS-W - Will be playing their first match

WI-W vs AUS-W: Probable Playing XI

WI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wk), Hayley Matthews (c), Shabika Gajnabi, Shemaine Campbelle, Zaida James, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Karishma Ramharack

AUS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown

WI-W vs AUS-W: Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper: A Healy

A Healy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. B Mooney is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters: E Perry

S Taylor and E Perry are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Litchfield played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders: H Matthews

A Gardner and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T McGrath is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers: M Schutt

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Wareham and M Schutt. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Jonassen is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WI-W vs AUS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Gardner

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Gardner as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for WI-W vs AUS-W, Match 1

A Gardner

J Jonassen

E Perry

A Healy

H Matthews

West Indies Women vs Australia Women: Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Indies Women vs Australia Women: Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Healy, B Mooney

Batters: E Perry

All-rounders: H Mattews, A Gardner, T McGrath

Bowlers: M Schutt, A Fletcher, J Jonassen, K Ramharack, G Wareham

West Indies Women vs Australia Women: Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Healy, B Mooney

Batters: E Perry

All-rounders: H Mattews, A Gardner, T McGrath

Bowlers: M Schutt, A Fletcher, J Jonassen, D Brown, G Wareham