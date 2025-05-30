WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for West Indies Women tour of England 2025, 1st ODI

The 1st ODI of the West Indies Women tour of England 2025 will see West Indies Women (WI-W) squaring off against England Women (EN-W) at the County Ground in Derby on Friday, May 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
England won the T20I series easily by 3-0 against the West Indies. They will look to continue that winning momentum and win the ODI series as well. England Women lost their last ODI series 3-0 to Australia Women. West Indies Women, on the other hand, recently played in the World Cup Qualifiers where they performed well.
These two teams have played 24 head-to-head matches. England Women have won 18 matches, while West Indies Women have won 6 matches.
WI-W vs EN-W Match Details
The 1st ODI of the West Indies Women tour of England 2025 will be played on May 30 at the County Ground in Derby. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
WI-W vs EN-W, 1st ODI match
Date and Time: 30th May 2025, 5:30 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Derby
Pitch Report
The pitch at County Ground in Derby is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect another good scoring fixture. Both teams will depend upon all-rounders to win today's match.
WI-W vs EN-W Form Guide
WI-W - Will be playing their first match
EN-W - Will be playing their first match
WI-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XI
WI-W Playing XI
No injury updates
S Campbelle (wk), Q Joseph, S Taylor, S Gajnabi, Z James, H Matthews, J Claxton, A Alleyne, A Fletcher, K Ramharack, A Munisar
EN-W Playing XI
H Knight is unavailable
A Jones (wk), E Lamb, T Beaumont, S Dunkley, N Sciver Brunt, A Capsey, C Dean, L Bell, S Glenn, E Arlott, K Cross
WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
A Jones
A Jones is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. S Campbelle is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
S Dunkley
T Beaumont and S Dunkley are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. T Beaumont will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. S Taylor is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
H Matthews
N Sciver Brunt and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Matthews will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. C Dean is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
L Bell
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Bell and A Fletcher. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. L Bell will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. S Glenn is another good bowler for today's match.
WI-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices
H Matthews
H Matthews was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.
N Sciver Brunt
N Sciver Brunt is one of the most crucial picks from the England Women squad as she will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches.
5 Must-Picks for WI-W vs EN-W, 1st ODI match
H Matthews
N Sciver Brunt
L Bell
T Beaumont
C Dean
West Indies Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: A Jones
Batters: T Beaumont, S Dunkley
All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, Z James, C Dean
Bowlers: L Bell, S Glenn, E Arlott, A Fletcher
West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: A Jones
Batters: T Beaumont
All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, A Capsey, C Dean
Bowlers: L Bell, S Glenn, E Arlott, A Fletcher, A Alleyne
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️